Fire crews were called to a house fire on the Coffs Coast on Thursday night.

FIREFIGHTERS were unable to save a house that was engulfed in flames on the Coffs Coast overnight.

Emergency services were called to a Darkum Rd property at Mullaway on Thursday night around 7pm after reports a house had caught fire.

A two storey home was found to be well engulfed on arrival.

All occupants were accounted for and an investigation is now underway into the cause.