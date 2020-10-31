HOME AND HOSED: 20 new firefighters for our region
THE Northern Rivers will be welcoming 20 new firefighters after they graduated from the Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Emergency Services Academy at Orchard Hills on Friday.
Of the 264 new firefighters who tossed their caps into the air, the 20 graduates will join full-time and retained crews at local stations, with three joining Alstonville, Banora Point and Kingscliff, four each going to Byron Bay and Casino Retained and one each to Evans Head and Tweed Heads Retained.
FRNSW Commissioner Paul Baxter congratulated the new recruits at Friday's ceremony.
"Becoming a firefighter is no easy feat. We attract 6-8,000 applications each year, yet of these thousands, only an elite few are chosen," he said.
"Two hundred and sixty four of that elite few stand before us today, each of them from diverse backgrounds but sharing one common goal - to protect the irreplaceable.
"It is also pleasing to see that many graduates are joining family members already in service, with some being second generation firefighters.
"We even have two sisters, Amy Ellie and Courtney Garnaut, joining the FRNSW family."
Commissioner Baxter said the graduates have trained with passion and dedication to become
part of the FRNSW family.
"These recruits have shown they have the diverse skills, capabilities and talents required to
undertake the varied work that our firefighters do - from educating the community about fire
safety and providing emergency medical care to responding to fires, natural disasters and
hazmat incidents," he said.
"They've been trained to be prepared for anything and I know they will uphold the high
standards of integrity, courage and professionalism expected of a FRNSW firefighter."
Northern Rivers newest F & R personnel
Craig Beare - Alstonville
Benjamin Bramwell - Alstonville
Michael Nemeth - Alstonville
Sophie Longworth - Banora Point
Cody Carroll - Banora Point
Zachary King - Banora Point
Stuart Campbell - Byron Bay
German Cerezo Alonso - Byron Bay
Sean Houlahan - Byron Bay
Bradley Morgan - Byron Bay
Leigh Allen - Casino Retained
Riley Farrell - Casino Retained
Michael Faulkner - Casino Retained
Joshua Fuller - Casino Retained
Kieran O'Reilly - Evans Head
Jackson Cosgrove - Kingscliff
Luke Gyory - Kingscliff
Scott Herbert - Kingscliff
Leanne Manning - Kingscliff
Clayton Powell - Tweed Heads Retained