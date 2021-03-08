Menu
91st Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
Hollywood is coming: Netflix series filming in Lismore

Cathy Adams
8th Mar 2021 11:15 AM
Hollywood will come to Lismore this week when Melissa McCarthy’s new Netflix series comes to town.

Filmingof God’s Favorite Idiot will take place in Spinks Park and closure of Lismore streets has been granted to allow for filming.

McCarthy’s husband, Ben Falcone, created the series and will also appear in the 16-episode show.

It tells the story of mid-level technical support employee Clark Thompson (Falcone), who finds love with a co-worker at the same time he receives a message from God.

The series’ production team NF Oceans Productions applied to Lismore City Council for a temporary closure for part of Conway or Molesworth Street to undertake filming for a television show to occur on Wednesday, March 10, from 7am to 7pm.

NF Oceans Productions was planning to undertake filming of a TV series within the Northern Rivers Region and identified a couple of sites in the Lismore CBD area to undertake filming.

The two sites identified are Conway Street near the TAFE College at the western end of

Conway Street between Keen Street and Dawson Street (B62).

The other being in Molesworth Street adjacent to the Rous Water building.

A traffic management plan was provided for both sites.

It is estimated that the change to traffic movements will be effected for one (1) day.

Event organisers were required to undertake community engagement and to advise bus companies and emergency services of the proposed closure.

Lismore Northern Star

