Holidays, hell I'm enjoying them

Quality time is a rare treat for parents as much as it is for kids so the school holidays can be wonderful. iStock

I'M EXCITED about the next week. That's right, I'm looking forward to the rest of the school holidays. I can hear some of you stampeding down the road and banging on my door to laugh in my face or smile smugly at me, believing you know better. But I am truly enjoying some quality time with my children.

Elusive for many of us, quality time is a rare treat for parents as much as it is for kids. Even when I think I'm relaxing and focusing on what's in front of me while we play a game or finish a jigsaw, I'm still really planning the rest of the jobs I need to get done before the day's end and what meals we'll enjoy for the rest of the week.

I am guilty of jamming too much into our weeks even though I believe I'm trying to keep it low key. Some days I rush from one thing to the next to the next to the 23rd thing on the list, all the while consoling myself with the fact the following day only has half as many things to get through. So no, I'm not tearing my hair out at the thought of Master Six and Miss Four being home for the holidays. It is actually a breeze without school lunches, drop-off, pick-up and sport commitments for this short time.

Starting the day without all the usual hustle and bustle sets the tone for the rest of the day - chilled. We aren't clock watching and prepping for the next on the agenda.

Rather, we are caught up in what we're doing/building/watching at the time. We're no longer rushing and ranting, instead we've switched to cruise control, following along a familiar path but without the usual stresses.

And, so far it's working. I'm not sick of hearing the word 'Mum'. The children are yet to tell me they're bored or ask what they can do. They've managed to play well together, and alone, and are not tied to electronic devices. I think it's fair to say we're winning.

So while the penny may be yet to drop and my fanciful school holiday ideology blow up in my face, I'm enjoying time with my kids the way I should be - happily.