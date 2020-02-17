Holden to quit Australia

The Holden Commodore VF was the last Holden produced in Australia

The Australian brand will be retired by General Motors as the American car giant moves to address falling demand for its cars.

Holden told dealers this afternoon that GM decided to pull out of Australia following a decision to stop building cars in right-hand-drive.

It is expected to make a public announcement soon.

This follows Holden axing the Commodore and Astra in December due to slow sales, saying at the time it was concentrating on more profitable, higher volume SUVs.

The Commodore was the country's best-selling car for 15 years, reaching a peak of 94,642 sales in 1998.

A senior multi-franchise Holden dealer, who declined to be named, said the move was "not a huge surprise".

"Customer inquiries have dried up and the franchise is simply not what it used to be," he said.

Holden ceased making the Commodore in Australia in 2017 and sales spiralled from that point on.

This year it has sold just 43,176 cars, a far cry from the 106,092 it sold just five years ago.

