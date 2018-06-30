Menu
Ed Sheeran on GoT
TV

Thrones star really hated Ed Sheeran’s cameo

by Robert Rorke
29th Jun 2018 6:04 AM

LAST year, singer Ed Sheeran's cameo on the Season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones was roundly derided on social media.

Now, one of the series' own actors is chiming in.

Kristan Nairn, who played Hodor on the blockbuster fantasy series, revealed to the Huffington Post that Sheeran's appearance rubbed him the wrong way.

"I'm not a fan of the cameos in Game of Thrones. I don't like them. I think it's stupid," says Nairn. "I don't mind going on the record on that. I just think it takes you right out of the world."

"Especially Ed Sheeran," he adds. "I was like, 'Why is Ed Sheeran here?' I mean, Ed Sheeran's great. He's a great guy, great musician, but why is he in Game of Thrones?"

Nairn, who has been written out of the series, thinks the cameo was a huge distraction.

"It was a big snap to reality," he tells HuffPo. "It's a fantasy show. We're all caught in this amazing world and spend so much time and money and talent to create, and all of a sudden there's a pop star? What?'"

Ed Sheeran, left, and Maisie Williams in Game of Thrones. Picture: Helen Sloan/HBO via AP)
Ed Sheeran, left, and Maisie Williams in Game of Thrones. Picture: Helen Sloan/HBO via AP)

 

This article was originally published on the New York Post

