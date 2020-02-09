Hockey players polished in rain

GAME ON: Hosted by Alstonville Hockey Club, the Hockey Skills Development Days at the Far North Coast Hockey Complex at Goonellabah attracted players from across the region who flocked to polish their skills under the guidance of elite player/coaches Tracy Bradford and Lindl Taylor (wearing hats). Photo: Shez Napper.

WHILE the majority of athletes in the region were gnashing their teeth that fields were closed and their beloved sport cancelled due to rain, some of the areas best hockey players were happily getting drenched.

Hosted by Alstonville Hockey Club, the Hockey Skills Development Days at the Goonellabah All Weather Complex, which featured two top coaches sharing their skills, still went ahead on the weekend.

Club president Deb Bruggy said the players who made the effort reaped the rewards of learning from respected player/coaches Tracy Bradford and Lindl Taylor.

“We had a good turnout on Saturday for the juniors and women’s clinics and again on Sunday for the men’s,” she said.

“Players came from all the clubs including Northern Star, East Lismore, Ballina and of course, Alstonville and it was great they all chose to go the extra mile.”

Bruggy said the clinic offered specialist training for juniors playing in senior teams, senior players, goalkeepers and coaches.

“Bradford was renowned as a standout goalkeeper and had represented Australia, while Taylor played for NSW and is a respected coach with extensive training experience,” she said.

“It’s been fantastic for players to be able to polish their skills and techniques with help from these wonderful coaches and they have been out there in spray jackets in all weather, not simply standing under an umbrella coaching from the sidelines.

And the visiting coaches couldn't praise the players highly enough for their “commitment, enthusiasm and skills.”

Bradford said she was proud of the grit shown by the goalkeepers, many of whom she worked with last year,

“Wow, I’m really impressed with the standard and so good to see their skills and confidence levels have improved,” she said.

“We got some good feedback from the goalkeepers, their parents and coaches who were grateful because the position does require specialist drill and training.”

Meanwhile, Talyor said, “it’s been really fabulous,”

“So inspiring to have some any players come to the first day and then despite the weather come to the second,” she said.

Bruggy said officials monitored the weather to ensure the safety of all players, officials and spectators.