Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
ON THE BALL: Talented local hockey players have been selected to represent NSW in the Under 18 & Under 15 2020 Australian Field State Championships. L-R Maya McGrath – NSW Under 15 Girls State Team, Gabby Arundell – NSW Under 18 Women Blues Team, Billy Bradford – NSW Under 15 Boys State Team and Daykin Stanger – NSW Under 15 Boys Blues Team. Photo: Shez Napper
ON THE BALL: Talented local hockey players have been selected to represent NSW in the Under 18 & Under 15 2020 Australian Field State Championships. L-R Maya McGrath – NSW Under 15 Girls State Team, Gabby Arundell – NSW Under 18 Women Blues Team, Billy Bradford – NSW Under 15 Boys State Team and Daykin Stanger – NSW Under 15 Boys Blues Team. Photo: Shez Napper
Sport

Hockey players heading to state championships

Alison Paterson
4th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HARD work and training on top of natural ability has paid off for four Northern Rivers hockey players who have made state teams.

The quartet have been selected to represent New South Wales in the Under 18 and Under 15 2020 Australian Field State Championships.

Ballina Hockey Club has two players lining up, Gabby Arundell, 17, in the NSW Under 18 Women Blues Team and Daykin Stanger, 15, in the NSW Under 15 Boys Blues Team.

Meanwhile Coraki Hockey Club athlete Billy Bradford, 15, has made the NSW Under 15 Boys State Team and Northern STAR hockey Club member Maya McGrath, 14, is in the NSW Under 15 Girls State Team.

Far North Coast Accelerated Athlete playing and state coach Adrian McGrath said the quartet deserve selection after putting in the hard yards.

"These players will all contribute really well to each of their sides," he said.

"The are all talented and strong players for their age groups."

McGrath said the youngsters were committed to their sport and after a short break at the conclusion of the 2019, were back into training in November.

"They also do a combination of gym sessions, pilates and aerobic fitness programs outside this training," McGrath said.

"All of them have represented NSW previously, so they have the experience of playing at this level before and will have steady nerves."

The Under 18 Womens Championships are being held in Launceston, Tasmania, from April 16 to 24 and the The Under 15 Girls and Boys Championships are being held in Bathurst, NSW, from the April 17 to 23.

coraki hockey lismore northern rivers sport nsw hockey team sport
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Depths of oceanic discovery explored at film festival

        premium_icon Depths of oceanic discovery explored at film festival

        News THERE are glimmers of hope from the deep-ocean research this film captures.

        Man critical after being hit by vehicle at Ballina

        premium_icon Man critical after being hit by vehicle at Ballina

        News A man suffered multiple traumatic injuries during the incident

        TRAGIC: Teenager dies four months after trail bike crash

        premium_icon TRAGIC: Teenager dies four months after trail bike crash

        News A 16-year-old boy has died four months after a motorcycle crash

        Crab pot theft drives Evans Head tourists away

        premium_icon Crab pot theft drives Evans Head tourists away

        News Family vows to boycott seaside town after theft