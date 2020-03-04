Hockey players heading to state championships

ON THE BALL: Talented local hockey players have been selected to represent NSW in the Under 18 & Under 15 2020 Australian Field State Championships. L-R Maya McGrath – NSW Under 15 Girls State Team, Gabby Arundell – NSW Under 18 Women Blues Team, Billy Bradford – NSW Under 15 Boys State Team and Daykin Stanger – NSW Under 15 Boys Blues Team. Photo: Shez Napper

ON THE BALL: Talented local hockey players have been selected to represent NSW in the Under 18 & Under 15 2020 Australian Field State Championships. L-R Maya McGrath – NSW Under 15 Girls State Team, Gabby Arundell – NSW Under 18 Women Blues Team, Billy Bradford – NSW Under 15 Boys State Team and Daykin Stanger – NSW Under 15 Boys Blues Team. Photo: Shez Napper

HARD work and training on top of natural ability has paid off for four Northern Rivers hockey players who have made state teams.

The quartet have been selected to represent New South Wales in the Under 18 and Under 15 2020 Australian Field State Championships.

Ballina Hockey Club has two players lining up, Gabby Arundell, 17, in the NSW Under 18 Women Blues Team and Daykin Stanger, 15, in the NSW Under 15 Boys Blues Team.

Meanwhile Coraki Hockey Club athlete Billy Bradford, 15, has made the NSW Under 15 Boys State Team and Northern STAR hockey Club member Maya McGrath, 14, is in the NSW Under 15 Girls State Team.

Far North Coast Accelerated Athlete playing and state coach Adrian McGrath said the quartet deserve selection after putting in the hard yards.

"These players will all contribute really well to each of their sides," he said.

"The are all talented and strong players for their age groups."

McGrath said the youngsters were committed to their sport and after a short break at the conclusion of the 2019, were back into training in November.

"They also do a combination of gym sessions, pilates and aerobic fitness programs outside this training," McGrath said.

"All of them have represented NSW previously, so they have the experience of playing at this level before and will have steady nerves."

The Under 18 Womens Championships are being held in Launceston, Tasmania, from April 16 to 24 and the The Under 15 Girls and Boys Championships are being held in Bathurst, NSW, from the April 17 to 23.