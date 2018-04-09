Menu
Login
News

DJ jailed over Abbott headbutt

Astro Labe arrives for sentencing at the Hobart Magistrates Court, in Hobart, Monday, April 9, 2018. Picture: Rob Blakers/AAP Tony Abbott in Hobart
Astro Labe arrives for sentencing at the Hobart Magistrates Court, in Hobart, Monday, April 9, 2018. Picture: Rob Blakers/AAP Tony Abbott in Hobart

A HOBART DJ who headbutted former prime minister Tony Abbott will spend at least two months behind bars.

Astro Labe, 38, was on Monday sentenced in Hobart Magistrates Court over the headline-drawing attack on Mr Abbott in September as he walked along the Hobart waterfront.

Magistrate Michael Daly described the attack as unprovoked and opportunistic.

He said Labe had shown remorse for the attack but it was because of the "personal consequences" and not the offence.

Astro Labe said he headbutted Mr Abbott because he ‘just hates’ him. Picture: Ethan James/AAP
Astro Labe said he headbutted Mr Abbott because he ‘just hates’ him. Picture: Ethan James/AAP

Labe was sentenced to a maximum six-month jail term, although he will be eligible for release after two months.

Labe had pleaded guilty in January to causing harm to a commonwealth public official.

The court previously heard Labe, had been drinking at a Salamanca Place pub when he saw Mr Abbott and an adviser walking past.

He followed Mr Abbott for about 250 metres and offered to shake his hand before "launching" into a headbutt.

The former PM was left with a busted lip after the attack. Picture: Jim Rice/AAP
The former PM was left with a busted lip after the attack. Picture: Jim Rice/AAP

"I just hate Tony Abbott. I can't specify anything, crimes against humanity, yeah," Labe said during a police interview after being arrested the next day.

Mr Abbott said at the time he was left shocked and with a fat lip and claimed the attack was linked to the same-sex marriage debate.

Labe previously told media even though he was wearing a "yes" badge, the headbutt had nothing to do with marriage equality.

Mr Daly also ordered Labe to undergo drug and alcohol rehabilitation.

Topics:  dj headbutt hobart tony abbott

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Ballina police shortage a 'risk' to community

Ballina police shortage a 'risk' to community

THERE are concerns about staffing levels at the Ballina police station, with claims the first response number hasn't changed in almost 30 years.

Chickenpox case at Ballina school sparks warning

Ballina Coast High School have appealed to parents to keep their children at home if they display any symptoms of Chicken Pox.

Parents asked to keep their kids at home if they have symptoms

Death at lookout: Police release woman's name

LENNOX RETRIEVAL: Richmond Police District officers at Pat Morton Lookout at Lennox Head on March 31st worked with SES to retrieve a women's body at the base of the cliff.

Police believe her death was "due to misadventure”

Incident affects Pacific Highway motorists

It is believed both directions are now clear.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution

Local Partners