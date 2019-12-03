Historic movement of unity shines light on Indigenous agenda

NATIONAL DANCE: Traditional owners at Deebing Creek take part in the First Nation’s dance. Photo: Cordell Richardson

TRADITIONAL owners of the land came together at three sites across Deebing Creek and Purga on Sunday to take part in a synchronised celebration of Indigenous culture, placing the agenda of First Nations people in the spotlight.

It was the first time in history all First Nations people danced on country as one at the same time.

The movement of unity was a bid to bring about healing and justice for culture, heritage and nature.

"More is happening to our culture, heritage and land more than ever," Yuggera woman Karen Coghill said.

"Especially with the issues we've got now, we're at a crisis, we're seeing rivers and creeks with no water.

"It's at the point where we've got to create the opportunity to practice our spirituality, our culture and our heritage.

"That's one of the reasons we've occupied, because the Government has failed us a lot."

Traditional owners have occupied land proposed for development at Deebing Creek since the beginning of the year.

A second campsite was established in October and a barricade set up to prevent works beginning on the land.

As the end of the year approaches, those occupying the sites have no plans on leaving anytime soon.

"We have put in for an application for a permanent injunction against development," Ms Coghill said.

"We want our people visible.

"Sunday's dance was an initiative by our people to take back our own power."

After the dance, it did not take long for the heavens to open up with storms and heavy rain hitting the Ipswich region on Sunday afternoon and again on Sunday evening.