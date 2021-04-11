Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

'It's business as usual in Queensland': Palaszczuk confirms AstraZeneca rollout to continue
News

Historic COVID case linked to Byron Bay cluster

11th Apr 2021 11:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland has recorded no new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, however Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says a historic case linked to the Byron Bay cluster has been uncovered.

Ms Palaszczuk in a tweet said that the case was not a risk to the community and was under investigation.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced Queensland has recorded a historic case of COVID-19. Picture: John Gass
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced Queensland has recorded a historic case of COVID-19. Picture: John Gass

More than 1300 people were put on high alert in late March after two confirmed COVID cases visited a pub in Byron Bay for a bachelorette party.

Those cases were a nurse from Princess Alexandra Hospital and her sister who travelled to Byron Bay for a hens party on the weekend of March 27.

The cluster grew when a Queensland tradie who provided entertainment at the hens party also tested positive for COVID.


The cluster was one of two Princess Alexandra Hospital-linked outbreaks that sent Brisbane into a snap, three-day lockdown earlier this month.

It has been nine days since Queensland's last recorded case of community transmission. There are currently 57 active cases across the state.

Originally published as Historic COVID case linked to Byron Bay cluster

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Crucial time’: New festival to reignite music industry

        Premium Content ‘Crucial time’: New festival to reignite music industry

        News ‘A Byron music festival back into Byron itself’: New two-day event hopes to inject hope and dollars into live music scene.

        Mesmerising Byron Bay estate to break Hemsworth record

        Mesmerising Byron Bay estate to break Hemsworth record

        News 100-year-old estate with a pool, horse arena and three houses

        River St duplication hits milestone

        Premium Content River St duplication hits milestone

        News On Monday, council will lay asphalt pavement to the westbound lane between Quays...

        Philip’s unconventional royal romance

        Premium Content Philip’s unconventional royal romance

        News Prince Philip’s rather unconventional romance blossomed into love