Hillsong leader’s wife on how to keep your husband happy

The wife of Hillsong founder Brian Houston has proclaimed the need for women to lose weight to keep their husbands aroused and to exercise the "plumbing bits" to obtain orgasms during sex.

Shedding light on her energetic sex life, co-founder and senior Hillsong pastor Bobbie Houston espouses the benefits of staying trim to keep a man's interest and offers practical advice in a book and three-CD audio box set entitled Kingdom Women Love And Value their Sexuality.

"If I carry weight I feel like a retard, how are you going to do anything to surprise your man when you need a hydraulic crane just to turn over in bed?" she asks on the tape.

Bobbie Houston, co-founder and senior pastor of Hillsong Church, says it’s important to keep one’s husband happy in the bedroom. Pictured with husband, Brian.

"Have plastic surgery if it makes you feel better and it is for the right reasons, and girls, pelvic floor exercise - can you believe I am saying this? You know, I have heard that orgasm is not as strong if you are really sloppy in that area", she says on tape.

In another excerpt of the audio book, released in 2003 and previewed and available on Australian Christian bookstore chain Koorong, the modern designer-wearing mother-of-three talks candidly about her active sex life and encourages her female Hillsong worshippers to hone "good" sex skills.

"I'm talking about sex in the confines of marriage, Kingdom women should have a very healthy attitude to this amazing dynamic," she says.

Co-Hillsong founder Bobbie Houston says in her book women need to lose weight to keep their husbands aroused and to exercise the “plumbing bits” to obtain orgasms during sex.

"I was reading a secular men's health magazine on a plane … it was funny, it said, don't worry about the Kama Sutra position 5004, - most men don't care, they have trouble assembling things, a swing set on Christmas morning.

"We need to be good at sex ourselves so that if the world happens to come knocking we can tell the story of God in our lives," she says.

"Without being lurid or untruthful; I have a great marriage and a great sex life".

In the explicit audios and paperback, now out of print, the 63-year-old face of Hillsong Church, the Christian movement that has grown from humble beginnings in the suburbs of Sydney in 1983 to a multi million-dollar success story around the world, urges her female followers to fight the vagaries of time.

Bobbie Houston and Brian jointly founded Pentecostal Hillsong Church in Baulkham Hills, Sydney, in the 80s. Picture: Supplied

"When it comes to personal hygiene and maintenance works, for example, get your teeth fixed, a mouth is supposed to be very desirable," she preaches.

"Smells ... they might not affect you but I gag when I walk into my teenage boy's bedroom. I look at old Braveheart movies … and, the actors, with bad teeth, and I think 'oh, imagine kissing that?'

"Minimise the negative of ageing, ageing does strange things to us. It discolours your teeth. Things sag when you get older.

"You can still pamper yourself - I plan to still have beautiful soft skin when I'm 90 … Sorbolene vitamin E for $2 a pot. My skin and muscle tone are losing a relationship between each other," she rues.

"Old people's habits, don't go there before you have to. Who cares if you have a face lift, but do it for the right reason.

"Back pain. Plumbing bits. Ok, get them fixed, get healed, or go to a doctor, I'm not joking."

Former Hillsong College student Yolandi Bosch, 33, who left the Bella Vista campus in 2012, said the church's strict conservative rules are regularly espoused in tutors' teachings.

"When I was at Sydney Bella Vista campus we would have meetings where a tutor would tell us he had great sex every Wednesday with his wife and we were told that to keep the marriage alive, it was important to keep the husband happy at home," she told The Daily Telegraph.

Mrs Houston has been successful in the Hillsong ministry for women, setting up its annual 47,000-strong women's conference Colour, which focuses on the health and well being of women.

Hillsong did not return The Daily Telegraph's calls for comment.

Hillsong co-founder Bobbie Houston asks “how are you going to do anything to surprise your man when you need a hydraulic crane just to turn over in bed?” Picture: Instagram