What are the highest grossing films of all time?
Entertainment

Hilarious reactions to viral Leo pic

28th Jun 2019 2:20 PM

Sometimes life hits you hard - just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, who was recently smacked in the face with a volleyball.

The Once Upon a Time In Hollywood star played a round of beach volleyball in Malibu over the weekend, Page Six reports. In one viral photo of the event, DiCaprio attempts - but fails - to complete a bump pass. As a result, he was whacked in the face by the ball.

Luckily, The Revenant actor escaped the moment sans injury.

It’s usually a young model sharing a photo frame with DiCaprio.
However, the moment has been immortalised on Twitter, with plenty of people inspired to share it with some truly hilarious reactions.

Here are some of the best:

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

But he’s been one-upped by a sports ball. Picture: Backgrid
entertainment leonardo dicaprio social media viral vollyball

