Menu
Login
BRIDGING THE GAP: The final girder is lifted into place on the new Harwood Bridge.
BRIDGING THE GAP: The final girder is lifted into place on the new Harwood Bridge. Pacific Complete
News

90% COMPLETE: Highway's biggest bridge ahead of schedule

21st Jul 2018 12:00 AM

THE last of 144 girders was positioned into place late Wednesday afternoon, signalling 90% completion of the new Harwood Bridge project - two days ahead of schedule.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Michael McCormack said it was a significant milestone for the 1.5 kilometre, 35-span bridge - the longest of the 155km Woolgoolga to Ballina section of the Pacific Highway upgrade.

"Since the first girder was lifted in November, the project team has installed all 144 girders (weighing 168 tonnes), including transporting 44 of the girders across the bridge at night and lifting 48 from barges in the river," Mr McCormack said.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said the existing Harwood Bridge would become part of the local road network when the new bridge opened to traffic, providing an alternative route for residents and businesses.

"Once the new bridge is open to traffic, it will improve safety and remove the need for traffic to be stopped to accommodate high vessels using the river," Mr Hogan said.

PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: Check out stunning aerial footage as the last of 144 girders is placed into position on Harwood Bridge

 

The final girder is lifted into place on the new Harwood Bridge.
The final girder is lifted into place on the new Harwood Bridge. Pacific Complete
clarence development harwood bridge pacific highway woolgoolga to pacific highway upgrade
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Local beer and American-style food at chef's event

    Local beer and American-style food at chef's event

    Food & Entertainment THE Ballina RSL is set to host one of its popular Blake's Table events later this month, but you'd better book soon if you want to go.

    Coles extends free bag offer

    Coles extends free bag offer

    Smarter Shopping “Our customers are telling us they need more time...''

    PHOTOS: Ballina celebrates our 'deadly' women

    PHOTOS: Ballina celebrates our 'deadly' women

    Community "Because of her, we can” was a fitting theme for this celebration

    Watch Breath with Simon Baker and LeBa

    Watch Breath with Simon Baker and LeBa

    Movies Hollywood actor will be part of a special screening this week

    Local Partners