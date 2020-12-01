Highway works to affect motorists around Northern NSW

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

HEADING north or south via the Pacific Highway this week?

A number of changed traffic conditions on and around the highway this week have been confirmed.

Tugun bypass

Changed traffic conditions have been confirmed for this week on the Pacific Motorway at the Tugun Bypass Tunnel, as part of measures to reopen the border between New South Wales and Queensland.

To reduce impact to motorists, all northbound lanes of the tunnel will be closed from 8pm AEDT Tuesday, December 1, to 6am AEDT Wednesday, December 2, weather permitting.

One southbound lane will also be closed while routine maintenance work is carried out.

Northbound traffic will be diverted onto the Gold Coast Highway and Stewart Road during the closure. There is no diversion for southbound traffic.

The tunnel will open to all traffic by 6am AEDT on Wednesday, December 3.

Motorists are advised to allow up to 10 minutes additional travel time, to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience while this essential work to reunite border communities is carried out.

There will also be changes in traffic condition this week in the Ballina to Woolgolga section of the M1.

Woolgolga to Ballina

Changed traffic conditions and night work on the Pacific Highway from today to this Sunday, December 6, have been confirmed for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, weather permitting.

From today, there will be up to five days of work between Woodburn and Pimlico to carry out kerb maintenance.

Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6am and 6pm

Also from today, there will be six nights and six days of work between Devils Pulpit and Woodburn to install signposts and carry out finishing work, drainage, line marking and allow access to site.

Motorists can expect traffic control, a reduced speed limit and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

There will also be temporary closures of U-turn bays to carry out finishing work from Monday between Devils Pulpit and Woodburn.

This work will take up to five days to complete between 6am and 6pm. The U-turn bays will be progressively closed and then opened one at a time.

Further south from Monday, there will be five days of work on the Pacific Highway between Glenugie and Maclean to carry out landscape maintenance in the median.

Motorists can expect lane closures and reduced speed limit of 40 km/h between 6am and 6pm

From Today, there will be six days of work on Marozin and Whites roads at New Italy along with Tuckombil, Redgate and Gallon roads at Woodburn to install traffic safety barriers, pavement work and to allow access to site.

Motorists can expect lanes closures, traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

There will be six days of work at Woodburn-Evans Head Road, Woodburn and Broadwater-Evans Head Road, Broadwater from Monday to install signposts.

Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit between 6am and 6pm.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.