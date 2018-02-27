Pacific Highway 'absolute mayhem' during C'wealth Games

The Gold Coast will host the 2018 Commonwealth Games in April, and traffic on the Pacific Highway is predicted to be congested.

THE OPERATIONS manager of a major Northern Rivers freight company said the Pacific Highway will be "absolute mayhem" during the Commonwealth Games.

Games organisers have warned of congestion on the highway in the weeks surrounding the event, and suggest travellers consider alternative travel arrangements.

However, for a national freight company, that isn't an option.

Operations manager of Hernes Freight Service Tony Cutler said traffic on the highway at the Gold Coast was already congested as infrastructure had failed to keep up with a growing population - and that would only get worse with the addition of the Games' traffic.

"It's already mayhem now," he said. "Imagine it with the extra traffic."

While dreading the "mayhem", Mr Cutler said the company had already put arrangements in place to alter some of their runs to Brisbane, including running at night to ease some of the congestion issues.

"As a company, we are working with our customers to minimise the impact," he said.

There were flow on effects - to staff and wages, and negotiating noise curfews - but communication, he said, was the key to overcoming those issues.

Mr Cutler acknowledged the Games would only run for a short time, but thought traffic arrangements for heavy vehicles could have been better managed.

He said express right-hand lanes with limited on and off ramps for b-doubles and trucks travelling through the area would have been a better solution than restricting heavy traffic to left-hand lanes.

"Most b-doubles are going the full length of the 20-30km stretch," he said. "If most of the trucks were in an express lane from Springwood to Mudgeeraba, they would stay there.

"It wouldn't reduce congestion, but it would flow easier and there would be less incidents".

He said truck drivers were already experiencing issues - which would be compounded by an influx of Games' visitors - with drivers attempting to merge from on ramps into left hand lanes full of heavy vehicle traffic.

As for an alternative route, Mr Cutler said it wasn't feasible.

How the Commonwealth Games will affect your travel on the Pacific Highway

Games organisers said: The M1 (Pacific Highway) is going to experience increased demand and congestion leading up to and during the Games as they are the major thoroughfares for both spectator, commuter and visitor travel.

To keep you moving and ensure you get to where you need to go we recommend you:

start thinking about travel alternatives

be aware of the busiest times and locations to avoid, and

be aware of M1 changes.

M1 changes

Truck lane

Trucks over 4.5 tonnes will be restricted to using the two left lanes only between Springwood and Robina. Other vehicles will be able to use lanes on the M1 as usual with no restrictions.

Start: August 1, 2017

Finish: Will be reviewed.

Games vehicles (athletes and officials)

Allowing vehicles carrying athletes and officials to travel along the hard shoulder of the M1, under police escort where safe and at low speed, if there is severe congestion that may prevent them from arriving at an event on time.

Start: April 4 ,2018

Finish: April 18, 2018

Speed reduction

Reducing the speed in the 100km/h zone by 10km/h to 90km/h from the M1/M3 merge at Eight Mile Plains to Logan Motorway Interchange.

Start: March 1,2018

Finish: April 17, 2018

Reducing the speed in the 110km/h speed zone by 10km/h to 100km/h from the Logan Motorway Interchange to Smith Street (Exit 66).

Start: March 1, 2018

Finish: April 17, 2018

Traffic management

Temporary ramp management at the southbound Gold Coast Highway and Smith Street on-ramps. These will keep traffic moving at a constant pace as vehicles join the motorway.

Start: March 1, 2018

Finish: April 15, 2018

Incident response

Additional Traffic Response Units (TRU) and towing vehicles will be deployed along key sections of the M1 to ensure incidents are cleared as quickly as possible. This will be a staged rollout and reduction, with all additional units and vehicles in place between 4-15 April 2018.

Start: March 25, 2018

Finish: April 18, 2018.

Travel times are expected to be significantly longer throughout the Gold Coast area. Tuesday April 10 and Saturday April 14 are expected to be the busiest across the Games period with significant delays. Please allow additional time for any journeys you must make

Tips for travelling on the M1 Motorway

Tips for traveling on the M1 Motorway toward the Gold Coast from Brisbane

Aim to travel very early in the morning before the usual peak, during the middle part of the day from about midday to 3pm or later in the evening from 7pm.

Tips for travelling on the M1 Motorway toward Brisbane from the Gold Coast

Aim to travel either before 3pm or from 7pm. We expect that it will be significantly busier from about 10pm.

Tips for travelling on the M1 Motorway toward the Gold Coast from New South Wales

Aim to travel either very early in the morning before the usual peak, during the middle part of the day from about midday to 3pm or later in the evening from 7pm.

The busiest sections of the M1 Motorway are expected to be: