Highway koala exclusion fence 'killing' wildlife

Hamish Broome
| 9th Jun 2017 10:14 AM
A section of the controversial fence on Old Bagotville Rd, which has 400 truck movements a day.
A section of the controversial fence on Old Bagotville Rd, which has 400 truck movements a day. Contributed

BAGOTVILLE residents say a new koala exclusion fencing designed to prevent the endangered animal being killed by vehicles has become a death trap for other wildlife.

Page MP Kevin Hogan announced earlier this week 16km of exclusion fencing had been installed along local roads around while the Ballina to Woolgoolga upgrade of the Pacific Highway was under construction.

But Bagotville resident Suzie Whiteman said wallabies and goannas were being trapped on the inside of a 1.5km section of fencing on Old Bagotville road.

She said several residents watched in distress this week as wallabies caught on the road were "smashing themselves against the fence trying to escape".

She said a series of timber ramps installed at points along the fence appeared to be poorly constructed, with splinters and wires coming out.

"They can get their claws stuck on there," she said.

"We thought there would be more openings for wildlife to escape."

"Once they enter that area, if they meet a car along the way they are going to be freaking out."

"At the end of the track we come to these huge cattle grids... so animals are not going to be able to cross over there... they're going to be stuck there."

The road has 900 truck movements a day due to the Pacific Highway upgrade work.

"If this is the quality of their work, that's a little bit of a shame. This is just not good enough," she said.

Local resident Deb Clemonts said locals were worried about how much more fencing was planned.

She said it was "the beginning of the end for our wildlife".

"With a huge increase of traffic, the animals are already being displaced, disorientated and probably injured."

"We're disappointed that throughout the whole process the consultation has not been good," she said.

Ms Whiteman said residents had already had a turnover of three community liaison officers from the RMS in this year alone - and 15 of them since the project began - and "we're just not getting anywhere".

"We're just not able to have any clear communication about anything," she said.

An inquiry about the issue has been lodged with the RMS.

Topics:  koala fencing northern rivers environment pacific highway upgrade

