Police reveal why they became involved in high speed pursuit

Police are believed to be involved in a high-speed pursuit near Lismore.

UPDATE 3.52pm: POLICE said the driver of a car involved in a high speed pursuit today failed to stop for a Random Breath Test today in Lismore.

UPDATE 12.13pm: IT IS believed the driver of a car involved in a high speed police chase has left the car and absconded on foot.

On Mt Burrell Community Facebook, Fiona Bryce said she had the police visit her home. She said the driver had taken off on foot from the police highway patrol.

UPDATE 11.40am: REPORTS from the community say multiple police vehicles were in pursuit yellow/gold coloured Jeep north west of Lismore.

The incident is believed to have begun in Lismore, travelled along Dunoon Rd through The Channon and past Nimbin.

Lorraine Christie posted on Mount Burrell Community Facebook site that police chased a vehicle into Bhula Bhula property, north of Nimbin at Mt Burrell.

There were reports of a number of police vehicles involved in the pursuit, including highway patrol cars, paddy wagons, unmarked cars and patrol vehicles.

Ann Cox said: "The Jeep nearly took me out just this side of Nimbin with three cop cars in pursuit".

Eve Impey said on Nimbin Hookups the police were "flying through Thorburn St" earlier.

Police have been contacted for comment, more information coming.

UPDATE 11.11am: SOCIAL media posts say a high-speed police pursuit is still under way, with vehicles travelling through Nimbin onto Blue Knob Rd.

People are reporting a number of police vehicles travelling towards Nimbin from Nimbin Rd, Stoney Chute Rd, and Tuntable Ck Rd.

There are reports of up to six police cars, including unmarked vehicles, driving at speed on Tuntable Ck Rd, another six were spotted on Nimbin Rd at Coffee Camp, and two on Stoney Chute Rd.

Police have been contacted for comment, more information coming.

Original story: POLICE are believed to be involved in a high speed pursuit near Lismore.

At least three police vehicles drove at high speed through The Channon at about 10.50am, believed to have come from the Lismore direction.

The vehicles are travelling towards Tuntable Ck.

Adam Harris wrote on The Channon Hook Ups: "High speed pursuit on The Channon road".

In reply, Stephen Gray said: "Absolutely flew past my front gate with more still following, marked and unmarked".