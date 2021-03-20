High school tackles bullying with new online safety program

Safe on Social's Kirra Pendergast advices children, parents and schools on online safety.

Students, teachers, parents and carers at Richmond River High School will begin a year-long

program aimed at keeping children safe online.

The school has partnered up with Safe on Social, a local leading firm supporting schools and communities on navigating the risky waters of the internet.

The partnership was announced Friday on National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence.

The National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence (NDA) is Australia’s key bullying prevention initiative, connecting schools and communities to find workable solutions to bullying and violence.

Ms Pendergast said the program started by Richmond River High School was designed to raise conversations and make online safety the highest priority, while also offering education about the topic.

“Richmond Rivers is one of the first schools in the state to gain access to this program,” she said.

“The new Safe On Social Schools Toolkit is being rolled out from today and offers teachers and students cutting-edge training.

“I speaks directly to students every year about critical online safety issues facing students at Richmond River High School.

“The new program takes a holistic view to online safety ensuring ongoing conversations, support and training are provided to teachers, students and parents throughout the year.”