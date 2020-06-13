Hidden DIY note stuns Bunnings Mums

A Bunnings Mum has shared this 'helpful' note scrawled on her walls during a recent reno. Picture: Facebook / Bunnings Mums Australia

A woman in the midst of renovating her home was stunned when she found a note written by a previous owner on the wall.

The message, which had been hidden under wallpaper for 22 years, detailed a handy DIY tip after the previous owner encountered a problem during their renos in 1997.

"If you ever need to wallpaper this room again, it will take 8 rolls of wallpaper," the scawl on the wall read.

"I bought just six rolls at $17 per roll on [December 5 1997] and didn't have enough. It really pissed me off."

The Queenslander made her discovery after peeling off the wallpaper during some DIY, sharing a snap of her find on the Bunnings Mums Facebook page.

"Only a DIY mum would be this helpful," she captioned the snap, along with a laughing and heart emoji.

The note - which was signed off from someone named Jon on December 21 1997 - has captured a lot of attention since it was shared earlier today, many praising the "thoughtful" and "clever" writer.

"This is absolutely brilliant," one said.

"Thanks for the tip Jon. I hope you've finally gotten over it. I'm sure it's a story that's still told," another wrote.

"You can just feel the frustration," one mum added.

"Amazing! I hope she sees this!" another said.

Someone else described it as a "cool memento" while one pointed out a potential problem with the piece of advice: "But what if wallpaper now comes in different standard widths or lengths?"

The post has already captivated the hearts of the Bunnings Mum community, racking up over 8500 likes in the three hours since it was shared.

DIY has been on the up in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, with many Australians taking to the internet to share their Bunnings tips.

A tip that could save people thousands of dollars gained a lot of attention last week when it was shared on Reddit.

User A_Cat_Named_Frank shared a photo of a 5-litre bottle of spray and wipe cleaning concentrate, which cost $27.44.

"Go to Bunnings for cleaning supplies," they captioned the photo.

"That $30 bottle make up 300 litres of spray and wipe. The equivalent volume from Coles would cost you $2700."

While another shopper shared a snap this week of an "expensive" houseplant she picked up at Bunnings for just $3.75.

Fully grown Fiddle-Leaf Fig usually range from $19.98 to $200, depending on size - but the hardware store was offering baby varieties you could grow for a fraction of the price.

"Bunnings are selling baby figs for $3.75, I think I'm in love," a user wrote on the Crazy Indoor Plant People Australia Facebook group.

Originally published as Hidden DIY note stuns Bunnings Mums