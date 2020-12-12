Hi vis maternity range caters for mum-to-be miners

With more women than ever before entering typically male-dominated industries such as mining and construction, a Queensland workwear designer has tackled a gap in workplace equality.

Many women requiring high visibility workwear that is compliant, durable, functional and correctly fitted have a limited number of options to choose from.

But for expecting mothers, the choices have been even fewer.

Industry stalwarts BHP, Blackwoods and Co Gear have now stepped in to change this.

Co Gear has launched a redesign of its women's workwear to give mums to-be a comfortable option that will take them through their whole pregnancy.

Founder Kym O'Leary said for quite a while industries had been talking a good game about addressing inclusion and diversity initiatives in their workplaces, but were slow to change.

"There is a growing number of women looking to pivot away from roles in metro areas and take on industrial and trade roles with some of the biggest mining and construction companies in Australia," Ms O'Leary said.

"But they are holding themselves back because things like workwear are not always suited for women.

"It's 2020 and businesses need to go beyond creating committees and implementing policies, assuming the job is done.

"They need to make broader strides and take immediate action where they can, even if it is bucking the one size fits all mentality around workwear."

Rejoice Jacobs wearing Co Gear. Picture: supplied

The Co Gear designs were tested across the Bowen Basin and Pilbara mining regions to ensure they stood up to the practical challenges women face every day on site.

"We also had an exciting opportunity to collaborate with a number of women from varying industrial and trade backgrounds over a 12-month period on our maternity wear range, which went through endless rounds of design changes to ensure it provides comfort, functionality and a flattering fit at all stages of pregnancy," Ms O'Leary said.

Mother-to-be and North Queensland FIFO worker Rejoice Jacobs said maternity wear should be on more mining and construction companies' workwear lists.

"It's so nice having a comfortable option that will take me through my whole pregnancy, without needing to order larger sizes every few months," Ms Jacobs said.

"I think having this as an option for more women will help them to feel more included at work."

For more information about the range, visit here.

