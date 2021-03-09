Menu
Bravehearts founder says sex offender register 'won't work'
News

Hetty Johnston steps down from Bravehearts

by Chris Clarke
9th Mar 2021 11:25 AM
One of the country's most renowned child protection advocates has stepped down from her role with Bravehearts after almost 25 years.

Ms Johnston founded the organisation in 1997 which has since grown to become a leading voice in the battle to prevent child sexual assault and exploitation.

"Bravehearts has grown up and my time is done," Ms Johnston said in a statement.

Hetty Johnson has announced she is stepping down from Bravehearts. Picture: File/Jono Searle.
Hetty Johnson has announced she is stepping down from Bravehearts. Picture: File/Jono Searle.

While she will remain as a board director until the end of the year, Ms Johnston is standing down as Director of Special Projects and will not have an executive role at the organisation for the first time in its history.

She did not reveal a reason why.

Ms Johnston launched the not-for-profit in the wake of her then seven-year-old daughter revealing her paternal grandfather had sexually assaulted her.

Bravehearts has since evolved to deliver "industry-leading child protection training and education programs, provide specialist counselling and support services, and engage in much-needed research and lobbying", Ms Johnston's statement read.

 

Originally published as Hetty Johnston steps down from Bravehearts

