24°
News

He's one of busiest musicians in Ballina

22nd Apr 2017 5:30 AM
A LONG NOTE: Lloyd Jansson is still conducting the Ballina Shire Concert Band at the age of 90.
A LONG NOTE: Lloyd Jansson is still conducting the Ballina Shire Concert Band at the age of 90. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AT THE age of 90, Lloyd Jansson will be conducting and performing with the Ballina Shire Concert Band on Anzac Day.

And there is a simple reason why he has maintained his involvement with music and bands over 80 years: "I like it”.

Lloyd is the bandmaster for the Ballina Shire Concert Band and will conduct the band at the dawn service.

He will then sit with the trumpeters of the band to perform at the 11am service, and hand his conductor's baton to Jim Hawkins -- that's not to give Lloyd a rest; it's just that the band needs more trumpeters at that time.

Lloyd was born in Melbourne and moved to Sydney with his family.

There was not a lot of organised sport in those days, so Lloyd began learning the trumpet at the age of 10.

He said it was quite difficult to get into the local town band, so when he got the opportunity, he jumped at it, getting a start with the Glebe Silver Band.

When World War II began in 1939, it was up to the younger members of the band to keep the music going. Lloyd was only 12.

After studying accounting, Lloyd moved around the Riverina district of NSW, and kept his involvement in music everywhere he went.

In Cootamundra in the late 1940s, he was the local bandmaster and also started the Cootamundra Jazz Band which toured to major cities over a period of 10 years.

Lloyd retired to Ballina and joined the Ballina Shire Concert Band 22 years ago. He also started the Unity Jazz Band, and is still involved in a small jazz group.

He said "if you're a sportsman and you're playing footy, you've usually got to hang up the boots in your 30s or 40s.”

"But as long as you can breathe, you can play an instrument,” he said.

He also said his interest in music has kept his mind and body active in retirement, with the band performing at the monthly Ballina market and at other commemoration services throughout the year.

Ballina Shire Advocate

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg pledge big sum to flood appeal

Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg pledge big sum to flood appeal

THE Ballina-raised star and his wife confirmed the donation to charity organisation Rise Above the Flood.

Ballina a stop for Sydney to Surfers

Ballina to help smash the $300k goal for Youth Off The Streets.

LOUD show of young art talent

YOUTH ART AWARD: Erin Cattle, of Ballina Coast High School, was one of the students awarded for her work in the LOUD in the Gallery art exhibition.

Artistic talent of local youth on display at Ballina

Chicks with attitude help make mother's day

MADE WITH LOVE: The CWA Ballina branch will be selling delicious baked goods, preserves, bottles treats and handicrafts at their Mothers Day stall on May 5.

CWA annual fundraiser selling funky crafts and baked treats

Local Partners

Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg pledge big sum to flood appeal

THE Ballina-raised star and his wife confirmed the donation to charity organisation Rise Above the Flood.

He's one of busiest musicians in Ballina

A LONG NOTE: Lloyd Jansson is still conducting the Ballina Shire Concert Band at the age of 90.

"As long as you can breathe, you can play an instrument”

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon gave the festival a Hollywood touch

Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg pledge big sum to flood appeal

THE Ballina-raised star and his wife confirmed the donation to charity organisation Rise Above the Flood.

Logies tips: Who will walk away with the statues?

Gold Logie winner Waleed Aly after the 2016 Logie Awards.

Waleed Aly is tipped to walk away with the golden gong.

Book Review: The Shape of Us by Lisa Ireland

Cook says it's almost as if this was written with her in mind

Dave Hughes ready to push boundaries at Logies

Dave Hughes is getting ready to host the Logies.

Will Dave Hughes push the envelope too far at the Logies?

Fans rap Minaj for Westminster Bridge music video

Nicki Minaj.

Fans not impressed with scenes from rap star's new music video

Julia Roberts named 'World's Most Beautiful Woman' for fifth time

Actress Julia Roberts.

Beauty award gives Pretty Woman star bragging rights over Clooney

How Logies producers plan to avoid Oscars-style blunder

Jordan Horowitz, producer of La La Land, shows the envelope revealing Moonlight as the true winner of best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Presenter Warren Beatty looks on from right.

Channel Nine confident we won't see Oscar-style blunder at Logies

Beautiful Home In Boutique Community

35/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 $795,000 to...

Situated in the elegant 'Forest Glades' complex this architecturally designed tri-level detached townhouse offers a coastal home set within lush wildlife...

Luxurious Beachside Apartment With High Rental Returns

17/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 2 $950,000 to...

Here is an excellent opportunity to purchase a luxury apartment which doubles as a great investment with solid rental returns from Byrons busy entertainment...

Renovate &amp; Reap Rewards In One Of Mullums Best Streets!

21 Gordon Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 4 Auction 13th May...

This classic Mullumbimby home is in a prime position offering huge potential to improve and renovate to create a desirable character home in this most convenient...

Charming homestead on 10 acres

1533 Nimbin Road, Koonorigan 2480

House 3 1 8 $540,000 to...

Capturing distant mountain views, this charming timber homestead rests on 10 lush acres. It's a short drive to the district's commercial hub of Lismore and central...

3 Bed Home In The Heart Of Mullumbimby Village

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Brand new, nothing to do this low maintenance home is stylishly appointed with spotted gum timber floors, crisp modern decor and an abundance of natural light. A...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 $1,200,000 to...

One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey architect designed home will...

&#39;A Sunday Cottage&#39;

89 Wordsworth Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 Contact Agent

89 Wordsworth Street delivers Byron Bay's promise. "A Sunday Cottage" is built of north coast rainforest timbers, has been recently renovated, and boasts three...

Quality Home Plus Separate Accommodation

15 Mango Bark Court, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $980,000 to...

Set on an elevated, private corner position is this spacious quality built home. Through the picket fence to the covered verandah entrance you get the feeling this...

Beach House Style - Right In Town

15B Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 $840,000 to...

This elevated near new modern home is situated within an easy walk of Byron Bay's main street and Main Beach. With light, white interiors and high ceilings the...

Bask &amp; Stow

59 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 Please Contact...

First National are excited to present to the market Bask & Stow… a luxe guesthouse featuring a collection of individually styled guest suites with reference to...

What dodgy real estate ads really mean

This dilapidated house was described as an ‘Edwardian timber home, open to your imagination’. That’s a nice way of putting it.

Real estate writing is just outsourced lying, says one writer

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!