He's one of busiest musicians in Ballina

AT THE age of 90, Lloyd Jansson will be conducting and performing with the Ballina Shire Concert Band on Anzac Day.

And there is a simple reason why he has maintained his involvement with music and bands over 80 years: "I like it”.

Lloyd is the bandmaster for the Ballina Shire Concert Band and will conduct the band at the dawn service.

He will then sit with the trumpeters of the band to perform at the 11am service, and hand his conductor's baton to Jim Hawkins -- that's not to give Lloyd a rest; it's just that the band needs more trumpeters at that time.

Lloyd was born in Melbourne and moved to Sydney with his family.

There was not a lot of organised sport in those days, so Lloyd began learning the trumpet at the age of 10.

He said it was quite difficult to get into the local town band, so when he got the opportunity, he jumped at it, getting a start with the Glebe Silver Band.

When World War II began in 1939, it was up to the younger members of the band to keep the music going. Lloyd was only 12.

After studying accounting, Lloyd moved around the Riverina district of NSW, and kept his involvement in music everywhere he went.

In Cootamundra in the late 1940s, he was the local bandmaster and also started the Cootamundra Jazz Band which toured to major cities over a period of 10 years.

Lloyd retired to Ballina and joined the Ballina Shire Concert Band 22 years ago. He also started the Unity Jazz Band, and is still involved in a small jazz group.

He said "if you're a sportsman and you're playing footy, you've usually got to hang up the boots in your 30s or 40s.”

"But as long as you can breathe, you can play an instrument,” he said.

He also said his interest in music has kept his mind and body active in retirement, with the band performing at the monthly Ballina market and at other commemoration services throughout the year.