Menu
Login
Moises Henriques acknowledges the applause after scoring a century on the opening day of NSW's Sheffield Shield match against Queensland at Manuka Oval, Canberra. Picture: Lukas Coch/AAP
Moises Henriques acknowledges the applause after scoring a century on the opening day of NSW's Sheffield Shield match against Queensland at Manuka Oval, Canberra. Picture: Lukas Coch/AAP
Cricket

Henriques smashes 152 after baring soul

16th Nov 2018 6:02 PM

A DAY after baring his soul to the world, Moises Henriques has posted a ruthless century for NSW in their Sheffield Shield clash with Queensland in Canberra.

The former Test all-rounder piled on 152 before the Blues collapsed to be all out for 279 in the final session on day one at Manuka Oval.

On Thursday, Henriques detailed his battle with depression and anxiety in an ABC interview, but he seemed at ease at the crease as he brought up the eighth ton of his first-class career.

Henriques went to the crease with the Blues in trouble at 2-43 on a batting-friendly deck before leading a fightback.

He smashed 20 fours and one six in his 178-ball innings but the Blues were ultimately bowled out for what appeared to be a below-par score.

He and young gun Jason Sangha (27) put on 88 for the fourth wicket, and Peter Nevill contributed a valuable 29.

However, the Blues fell in a heap in the final session, losing their final five wickets for 16.

Henriques was caught and bowled by Mark Steketee, who was the chief destroyer for the Bulls, taking 4-38.

Steketee also took the valuable wickets of up-and-coming pair Sangha and Jack Edwards (2).

-AAP

jack edwards jason sangha mark steketee moises henriques nsw blues peter nevill queensland bulls sheffield shield
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    News ORGANISATION plays a crucial role in patrolling our waterways.

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Crime Police will be clamping down on this behaviour that costs lives

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    News "Much sadness" after death of mentor and good friend

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Council News Property owners fed up with charity bins

    Local Partners