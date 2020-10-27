Hemsworth’s trainer reveals star’s workout secrets

Chris Hemsworth workout secrets: How to get a body like Thor star

The trainer behind the chiselled Chris Hemsworth physique has revealed the secrets to his success that can be used at home for free.

Joseph 'Da Rulk' Sakoda is the strength and conditioning coach who keeps the Thor star in peak physical condition not just during filming, but remotely throughout the year while he is at home in Byron Bay.

Da Rulk whips Chris Hemsworth into shape.

Many of Da Rulk's moves are hard core with exercises such as push-up pulses and a full body workout called the stationary gorilla where the palms are flat to the ground while the feet are swung back and forth.

But from Hollywood to the average Aussie backyard, there are key tips that can be used at home to build effort and intensity by summer.

Da Rulk told SMARTdaily that while it takes dedication and consistency to achieve and maintain a strong physique like Hemsworth, 37, his signature method of "functional training" is for everyone

"It's all about your ability to be strong and conditioned in your everyday life," Da Rulk says.

"Mobility is key, strength is key, conditioning is key, but it's the ability to be more functional and efficient in your everyday life, in the way you move, in the way you recover."

Here Da Rulk shares with SMARTdaily his 3 golden rules to incorporate into a regular Hemsworth-style body weight workout either at home or at the gym.

Da Rulk’s key tips can be used at home to build effort and intensity by summer.

FUNCTIONAL TRAINING

This is Hemsworth's ethos: "Functional training isn't purely cosmetic - it changes how your body moves on a daily basis," he says.

The workout met on Instagram several years ago, after body-conscious actor took a liking to Da Rulk's training style.

"Chris reached out to me and we just hit it off from the very beginning," Da Rulk says.

"The ability to be mobile and be strong and conditioned has always important to him."

Da Rulk, who used to be a Special Ops trainer, says his workouts aren't just about making you look toned and terrific.

"Training in general before was so focused on aesthetics, which I think is important, but I feel as a by-product or as a secondary to actually being functionally strong," Da Rulk says.

One of the benefits of the Functional Training approach is that no weights are needed.

"I think one of the important things that functional training is that you don't even need any weights, you just learn how to move better without weights," Da Rulk says.

"Your body weight is the weight you need to carry around every day of your life and you need to learn how to move better with just your body weight.

"Understanding how to move better, how to balance better, I think those are elements to train that we haven't focused on a very long time."

No equipment is needed for Hemsworth’s workouts.

Hemsworth described the workouts as: "no equipment needed, low impact and super functional''.

"You'll feel like you're wearing a pair of concrete gumboots afterwards," he says.

The Hollywood actor enjoys the coaching style so much, he has added a 13-week Functional Training program to his holistic health app Centr, guided by Da Rulk.

And Hemsworth says although the workouts are "intense," they're suitable for all.

"Da Rulk's workouts look intense, and they can definitely be a challenge but they're also suitable for anyone that just wants to get movement back in their body,'' he says.

"It's the training that makes me able to play with my kids better … to go on horseback rides with my wife or go and surf with my friends.

"It's the type of training that allows me to live a better life."

FIVE MINUTES OR 30 MINUTES - DO WHAT YOU CAN

Da Rulk advises complementing class work such as spin, yoga or pilates with a session of body weight exercises twice a week.

Don't succumb to the excuse that you "don't have time". Short, sharp and efficient is the key - even a A-lister does not have hours to while away in the gym.

Da Rulk's Instagram page da_rulk features high intensity exercises such as a sit through which builds shoulder strength and low squats combined with crawling.

REST DAYS RULE

Be healthy 24/7 but don't work out at a supercharged level every single.

Da Rulk is a huge fan of rest days - a gentle walk is fine - just don't undo all the hard work by bingeing on junk food.

Originally published as Hemsworth's trainer reveals star's workout secrets