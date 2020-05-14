Hemsworth’s app hit with complaints

When lockdown hit, the Hollywood star’s fitness app was offered for free but now some users are complaining they have been wrongly charged.

Users of Chris Hemsworth's popular fitness app have expressed their frustration and disappointment after they claim they were charged fees after cancelling the program's free trial.

The Aussie star stepped up when gyms across Australia were closed due to coronavirus, giving away free access to his fitness app for six weeks.

The app, called Centr, normally costs $29.99 a month and includes workouts, healthy recipes and tips and advice.

People from all over the world signed up after Hemsworth announced the free trial in February.

While it has attracted plenty of positive responses, some users are now complaining they have been charged subscription fees despite cancelling before the free trial ended.

ACentr spokesman told news.com.au the company was working "diligently to resolve any concerns from customers with issues related to the free-trial offer".

"All customer service inquiries, including refund requests, were being dealt with on a case-by-case basis as determined by the member's circumstances," the statement said.

Users took to Centr's social media platforms, complaining the app charged them up to a $99 or more subscription fee without warning.

Information on the app's website says, "There are no lock-in contracts so you can cancel at any time. However, you must cancel 24 hours before your subscription ends to avoid being charged for the next subscription period."

But users claim to have still been charged despite cancelling ahead of the free trial expiring.

Users of Chris Hemsworth’s Centr app have complained to have been charged a fee despite cancelling ahead of the free six-week trial.

They vented their frustration over being charged a fee even though they claimed to have cancelled their free trial ahead of its expiry.

One person tried to claim their money back after cancelling the day the free trial ended instead of the more than 24 hour notice that is required.

"So pissed off right now. About to lose my job and this company takes my money. I want a REFUND now!!!"

Another woman who also took to Centr's Instagram page asked why the app withdrew money from her account, without her consent when she only registered for the free six-week trial.

A man said he "desperately" needed his money back to pay rent.

"I was not notified of being charged for in advance," he said, tagging Hemsworth and adding, "please help us out. I need £75 ($AU140) this month to pay rent."

Centr responded to the queries asking users to notify the team via email and allow extra time for a response during "this busy period".

Other people admit they didn't cancel ahead of their six-week trial ending, but that they weren't sent a warning, and the company won't refund them.

Centr's spokesperson pointed out the app's terms and conditions outline that if the trial was not cancelled within the six-week period, the customer's nominated plan would be charged.

Others complained they weren’t notified before being charged a fee.

"Be careful if you are waiting for a notification for the trial to be over as they just run your card without warning," a member said in the reviews section of the Android app store.

"My fault but most of the successful subscription based apps email you to warn you your subscription is up.

"I emailed them the same day they ran the card asking for a refund and cancellation. They said I was out of luck and referred me to the billing terms that I agreed to," the user said on Monday.

To avoid further cancellation issues, people have to cancel their accounts in the same way they signed up, so if they used the iOS app, they have to cancel that way, too. If it was through the website but used the Android app, they still have to cancel through the website.

TheCentr spokesman told news.com.au all customer service inquiries, including refund requests, are being dealt with on a case-by-case basis as determined by the member's circumstances.

The spokesman explained they are working diligently to resolve any concerns from customers with issues related to the free-trial offer.

Centr responded saying all customer service inquiries, including refund requests, are being dealt with on a case-by-case basis as determined by the member’s circumstances. Picture: supplied

"Customer service is - and will remain - a priority for Centr," the spokesman said.

The statement also said Centr's extended free trial period was a "genuine offer made with the intention of helping people to stay strong, healthy and calm during this challenging time".

"Customers also have the ability to switch off the 'auto renew' function during sign-up and at any time during the trial period, while still having full access during the trial period. Details on how to change subscription settings are on our website and our customer service team are available on social media and email 7 days a week."

Originally published as Hemsworth's app hit with complaints