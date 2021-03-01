The A-List stars and films shooting Down Under in 2021

The A-List stars and films shooting Down Under in 2021

HOLLYWOOD heart-throb Chris Hemsworth has celebrated a friend's birthday in style, dressing with his close mates in 80s-style attire.

The Thor star on Sunday posted to his Instagram pictures of himself dressed in a white singlet that was tucked into Adidas track pants, with a gold necklace topping of his 80s-based costume.

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky at an 80s style birthday party. Picture: @chrishemsworth

Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba and Matt Damon at an 80s style dress up party. Picture: @chrishemsworth

He captured the happy snaps "A little 80s themed party never did any harm!" before wishing his childhood friend and personal assistant Aaron Grist a "happy birthday".

Also in the photo gallery at the Sydney party at Crown are fellow Thor stars Idris Elba and Matt Damon, rocking a bucket hat and full black Adidas tracksuit, topped with a gold chain necklace.

The three actors teamed together to dress as Run DMC.

Another guest, Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth at an 80s style birthday party. Picture: @chrishemsworth

Chris Hemsworth and his personal assistant Aaron Grist celebrating his birthday with an 80s style dress up party. Picture: @chrishemsworth

Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky also features in the pictures, dressed in a white and pink aerobics style outfit.

Liam Hemsworth was also spotted among the crowd, along with Home And Away star Kate Ritchie.

kyle.wisniewski@news.com.au

Originally published as Hemsworth and star friends party 80s style