Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
All That Glitters: Emilee Hembrow shops up a storm at a popular boutique.
All That Glitters: Emilee Hembrow shops up a storm at a popular boutique.
Fashion & Beauty

Social media star tries on 60 items at boutique

by Emily Halloran & Ryan Keen
14th Mar 2020 8:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Gold Coast social media sensation Emilee Hembrow was spotted having a spree at a fashion store this week.

The mother of two, 28, visited Robina Town Centre's latest women's clothing store Runaway Boutique on Thursday afternoon.

"Even though the requested garments were ready for her in a private styling area, she insisted she should to a full store look around and make sure nothing 'cute was missed'," a spokeswoman for the label said.

"She tried on up to 60 garments and loved the white items most.

"She spent over two hours in the store and left with four bags of garments filled with mostly form-fitting dresses that she said were going to be her go-to looks for upcoming events that she has this week."

Emilee Hembrow shops at Robina Town Centre store Runaway the Label. Picture: Tertius Pickard
Emilee Hembrow shops at Robina Town Centre store Runaway the Label. Picture: Tertius Pickard

 

Emilee Hembrow at Runaway the Label. Picture: Tertius Pickard
Emilee Hembrow at Runaway the Label. Picture: Tertius Pickard
emilee hembrow entertainment shopping

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How your $750 can keep local businesses open

        premium_icon How your $750 can keep local businesses open

        News A NORTHERN Rivers business owner has made a passionate plea to the community to make ‘conscious choices’.

        Jazz party promises a band the size of a galaxy

        Jazz party promises a band the size of a galaxy

        News GALAXY Jazz Band is preparing for a big show at a Northern Rivers Club later this...

        MISSING: Police concerned for teen not seen since March 6

        MISSING: Police concerned for teen not seen since March 6

        News ANYONE with information about Kyle Currie’s whereabouts has been urged to contact...

        Emily now an inspiration after years of constant turmoil

        premium_icon Emily now an inspiration after years of constant turmoil

        News She shared her story as a guest speaker at the event