Helping make childbirth a positive experience

Empowering Birth Journeys owner Bec Fagan is a registered Midwife Calmbirth Educator and if focused in assisting local couples to create the most positive and nurturing environment through birth and afterwards.

A NEW wellness hub for couples embarking on one of life's biggest but most rewarding experiences ‒ pregnancy, childbirth and parenting is set to open in Lismore.

As a registered midwife for more than 15 years and a calm birth educator of three years, opening Empowering Birth Journeys wellness centre was "always been the end goal" for Rebecca Fagan.

"The wellness centre will provide couples with pregnancy and parenting services to assist to prepare them for a positive birth and parenting journey," the mother of three said.

"It feels amazing stepping into this venture and I'm really excited about it because I love to my core what I do.

"I want to empower couples to birth with confidence and bring more wellness into the whole experience.

"I want to shift birth culture and make it a positive experience and just debunk it being a negative," she said.

"If you understand the whole depths of the whole journey and the hormonal relationship… being held and nurtured and being in a safe calm private place, it can be an incredible experience."

She said the wellness centre was a crucial service missing in the region and would largely focus on "getting real" with post-natal expectations to help to combat any depression that may arise.

"There's are no pre-natal-post natal services to support families that really need it through their journey," she said.

"It's about learning how to adjust. Having a gentle adjustment and gentle education throughout the pregnancy to prepare for this will only provide a better outcome for post-natal mums.

"It's bigger than just having a baby… and having a healthy mum at the end of it, having a healthy and happy partner is just as important."

Services include calmbirth weekend retreats, calmbirth refresher workshops, calmbirth caesarean workshops, acupressure for labour and birth workshops, acuneedeling treatments for symptomatic relief in both pregnancy and post-natal, pre birth yoga, post birth mums and bubs yoga, pre and post birth support groups, 1:1 support and debriefing services, breastfeeding and lactation group workshops, baby massage workshops.

Opening hours are Wednesdays to Friday, with the first calm birth retreat kicking off this weekend.

Find Empowering Birth Journeys at 1/35 Woodlark S, Lismore (above Mumtaj Indian Restaurant, or for more information head to empoweringbirthjourneys.com.au.