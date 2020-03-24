‘HELP US’: Lismore couple stuck in South Africa

Lismore Heights residents Janine and Trevor Davey (fourth and fifth from left) with other Australians who were on board of the NCL Spirit Cruise ship that docked in Capetown, South Africa, on Sunday and are now trying to get back to the country.

A LISMORE couple is trying to get back to Australia after their cruise ended in South Africa.

Lismore Heights residents Janine and Trevor Davey were on board of the NCL Spirit Cruise ship that docked in Capetown, South Africa, on Sunday along with 151 Australians.

Cape Town was the Daveys' final destination.

All passengers seem to be in good health, and no one has been confirmed to carry the coronavirus.

The Daveys, along with 50 other Aussies, left the ship and are trying to make their way back to Australia.

The rest of the Australians are still on the ship.

Mrs Davey's brother, Northern Rivers photographer John Bortolin, said his sister contacted the Department of Foreign Affairs for help.

"(They) pretty much said to leave the country ASAP and make your own way home," he said.

"They are pretty desperate as flights are being cancelled continually.

"South Africa will be locked down at midnight on March 26.

"They are making their way to Johannesburg Airport on Wednesday morning to try and get on the last Qantas flight left which is currently full."

According to Mr Bortolin, there are 56 Australians and three New Zealand nationals, including the Daveys, trying to get on the same flight.

"They are feeling deserted with no support," he said.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs has done nothing.

"They don't know what else to do so I'm asking for help. I'm in desperate need of some help for my family," he said.

The Department of Foreign Affair has been contacted for comment.