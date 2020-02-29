Help sick kids and win a car

WOOLIES WINNER: One of 2019’s winners Rita Hinton (centre) was handed over the keys to her brand new Mazda 2 GT Hatch.

WOOLIES WINNER: One of 2019’s winners Rita Hinton (centre) was handed over the keys to her brand new Mazda 2 GT Hatch.

FOUR cars and hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of prizes up for grabs simply by helping support sick children.

Local shoppers will have the chance to win a range of prizes worth more than $220,000 during February and March as part of the Children’s Hospital Foundation’s annual raffle hosted by Woolworths.

The raffle’s top prizes are four brand-new Hyundai models including a Santa Fe Elite, Tuscan Elite, i30 Elite and a Kona Active.

As well as the vehicles, there are also two 2019 Sea-Doo GTI90 Jet-Skis, two $10,000 Flight Centre holiday packages, and more than $5,000 worth of Woolworths gift cards.

This year, the Children’s Hospital Foundation is hoping to raise $1,000,000 through this raffle in Woolworths supermarkets, to help fund research projects.

More than $3,521,904 was raised for the charity in supermarkets throughout 2019.

Children’s Hospital Foundation chief executive officer Rosie Simpson said funds raised through the raffle would help the foundation in its work supporting sick kids and their families.

“The Woolworths Children’s Hospital Foundation raffle helps us to provide better support and facilities for sick children and their families across northern New South Wales, and to fund critical research into the health and wellbeing of our children,” Ms Simpson said.

“Each and every ticket sold helps us to provide the best care possible for children across the region. Every dollar raised ensures we can continue to help sick kids in hospital.”

To enter, Woolworths customers can simply purchase a $2 ticket in-store.

Tickets are available at Woolworths stores until March 10, 2020.