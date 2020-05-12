Help rescue helicopter save lives during difficult times

WITH all face-to-face fundraising and major event activity on hold as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service has launched its annual appeal with a goal to raise more than $300,000.

The Westpac chopper assists people injured in car crashes and Hazmat incidents, house fires and floods, search and rescue, pre-hospital emergencies and inter-hospital transfers.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue CEO Richard Jones, annually, the people of the Northern Rivers were incredibly generous in supporting this appeal.

"Year in year out we see that a little from many goes a long way and we are ever grateful for that," Mr Jones said.

"We know that this year is different and donation support may be difficult for many in our community at this time. We are all in this together and we hope our appeal reaches out to everyone with those who are able taking the steps to make their support count at this crucial time.

"Through the current coronavirus health crisis, our pilots, aircrew and engineers along with the NSW Health doctors and NSW Ambulance critical care paramedics who fly with us, are working hard to deliver medical care for those in need across northern NSW.

"Any donation will make a huge difference to us going forward."

He said each year the helicopter service flies more than 1500 missions, including responding to emergency Triple 0 calls, inter hospital transfers and search and rescue.

'With the onset of the coronavirus we have taken additional steps, over and above our existing protection, to address the challenges associated with the virus.

"This has been achieved through an increase in levels of personal protective equipment and modifying procedures to ensure the safety of patients and crew.

"This invitation however is made mindful that many communities are yet to recover from the bushfire crisis and are now faced with these further challenges. We are very conscious, that not everyone in our community is in a position to donate but we will be very grateful to those that are able.

"This truly is a community run service. In the end we are one community and as our thoughts are with those who are suffering in these trying times, our focus remains on the provision of the best aeromedical support for those in need 24-7."

The community can make donations to the Service's Appeal at www.rescuehelicopter.com.au/ Appeal or by FREECALL on 1800 155 155.