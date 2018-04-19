Menu
Login
File photo
File photo MaxPixel's contributors
Crime

'Help': Mum's chilling text message to neighbour

Sarah Barnham
by
19th Apr 2018 1:32 PM | Updated: 7:20 PM

BEFORE her partner of 20 years and the father to her three daughters pressed a pillow down on her face and threatened to kill her, a Coast woman sent a single text.

A message to her neighbour asking her for help.

Yesterday she sat in the back of the courtroom crying as the same man was released from jail after 254 days behind bars for the assault.

The man, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty at the Maroochydore District Court to three charges: one count each of suffocation, assault occasioning bodily harm and the aggravated breach of a domestic violence order.

The court was told on July 29 the couple got into a fight over the woman's discovery of a drug-smoking pipe in their Caloundra home.

Crown prosecutor Aleksandra Nikolic said during the argument the 37-year-old old man punched the 33-year-old woman in the face.

He then picked up their six-month-old daughter and took her out of the room.

The woman used the time to send a text message.

He came back into the room, picked up a pillow and pressed it hard against the woman's face.

The man used his knees to keep her still. He told the woman it would be her last breath.

Ms Nikolic said the woman couldn't move or breathe.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

She said the pair's other two daughters, 16 and 14 years old, were screaming out for help.

The man only stopped trying to suffocate the woman when the 16-year-old pulled her dad away, Ms Nikolic said.

Ms Nikolic said the man left the house and police were unable to find him until he was arrested on August 8.

The woman made a protection order on September 4.

The man breached the order from jail when he sent the woman a love letter that read she was the "woman of his dreams" and that they should "be together".

The court was told the woman suffered flashbacks of the assault and now lived an "isolated life".

Defence barrister Andrew Hoare said his client had a violent upbringing.

"When he was just a boy his father was murdered," Mr Hoare said.

Mr Hoare said his client was raised in a women's shelter and was often exposed to violence.

Judge Robertson said it was concerning the man only stopped when his teen daughter intervened. He said it was also worrying the man involved their baby daughter.

He sentenced the man to two years' jail with immediate parole release.

He took into account the eight months the man had already spent in jail for the offences.

His former partner burst into tears and left the courtroom.

NEW SOUTH WALES DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. NSW Domestic Violence Line: 1800 656 463
  2. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463
crime domestic violence editors picks sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Splendour tickets sold out in minutes

    Splendour tickets sold out in minutes

    News BUT if you missed out, don’t panic and find out here what to do next.

    EASY GUIDE: How to get your tickets for Splendour 2018

    EASY GUIDE: How to get your tickets for Splendour 2018

    News Line-up has been revealed, now it's time to get ready for festival

    The new rules you need to know if you use e-cigarettes

    The new rules you need to know if you use e-cigarettes

    News The Health Minister has announced new regulations

    IN DEMAND: Second screening for Simon Baker film

    IN DEMAND: Second screening for Simon Baker film

    Movies Ballina Fair Cinema will host another screening of Breath

    Local Partners