Supplied Editorial A woman was winched out of Litchfield National Park after being bitten twice by a snake. Picture: Careflight
Helicopter rescues woman bitten twice by a snake

by SARAH MATTHEWS
5th Aug 2020 7:08 AM
A WOMAN who was bitten twice by a snake while out bushwalking in Litchfield National Park has made a lucky escape after being rescued by a CareFlight helicopter.

The woman in her 30s was bushwalking with a group about 10.30am yesterday morning when she was bitten twice on the ankle.

Other hikers performed first aid on the woman and made a stretcher out of tree branches before a passing driver was asked to call triple-0 at the park's information centre.

 

A woman was winched out of Litchfield National Park after being bitten twice by a snake. Picture: CareFlight
The Top End Rescue Helicopter, with a flight doctor and nurse on board, were dispatched and using geo-coordinates provided by the bushwalking party, CareFlight's helicopter crew was able to locate the patient and her group and direct Litchfield National Park Rangers to them.

CareFlight's flight doctor and flight nurse were forced to be winched down to the group and assess the woman's condition, as there was nowhere to land.

The patient was then winched into the helicopter where the crew continued observation of the woman.

She was flown to Royal Darwin Hospital for further treatment.

