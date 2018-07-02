Heidi's in the fight of her life

FIGHTING: Heidi Pringle just wants to hold her kids. She hasn't seen them since she drove herself to hospital weeks ago.

"I JUST want to hold my boys".

Three weeks ago Heidi Pringle's days were spent with her loving family, tucking her kids into bed and now she's fighting for her life.

The mother of two was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukaemia (APML), a rare sub-type of acute myeloid leukaemia, after she started bleeding then drove herself to Bundaberg Hospital on June 3.

Ms Pringle said within 48 hours of being flown to Brisbane, she was on chemotherapy treatment and has now received more than 20 various blood transfusions.

"One in 10 don't make it past the first four weeks," she said.

"I've got one more week to go and it's very full on.

"They say if you make it past the four-week mark you've got a good prognosis."

According to the Leukaemia Foundation, in APML immature abnormal neutrophils (a type of white blood cell) known as promyelocytes accumulate in the bone marrow. These immature cells are unable to mature and function healthy white cells.

The last few weeks have been emotionally, physically and mentally draining for Ms Pringle, but she says if it wasn't for strangers who roll up their sleeves and donate blood she might not still be here.

"I never realised just how important it is to donate blood," she said.

"I've had over 20 different type of blood transfusions like platelets and red blood cells.

"If I didn't have them I wouldn't be here today."

Ms Pringle said she is on a 28-day chemo cycle and after the 28th day she would undergo bone marrow testing.

"I'm going to be on arsenic treatment for the next eight months along with chemo tablets for the next two years," she said.

Ms Pringle said despite how quickly everything had happened her family has been nothing but supportive since the initial haemorrhaging (bleeding).

"My family has been amazing, everyone's gone above and beyond - juggling the kids and work," she said.

"Mum has taken three months off work to help out with our boys, while Lincoln (Heidi's Partner) is juggling the business, kids and going backwards and forth to Brisbane to be by my side during my treatment, he has been beyond supportive during this time.

"Linc and the kids are the reason I look forward to the next day, each day is one day closer to being together again as a family.

"I haven't seen them since I've been down here, but I FaceTime them every night to say goodnight - I just want to hold them."

Aside from her family, Ms Pringle said the medical staff from Bundaberg to Brisbane have been outstanding.

"I can't commend them enough, the staff at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital don't miss a beat," she said.

"They are so compassionate and loving.

"Another service is the Royal Flying Doctor Service and all the doctors and nurses.

"I'm so thankful for everyone."

Ms Pringle's sister has set up a GoFundMe page to help ease the financial pressure. If you would like to donate visit https://bit.ly/2IuyjcU.

If you would like to donate blood the Cross Blood Service Bundaberg Donor Centre is on 273 Bourbong St.

Phone it on 13 14 95.