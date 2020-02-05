Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Anna and Ramona, 2, Kentridge, of South Lismore shelter from rain in Lismore in 2017.
Anna and Ramona, 2, Kentridge, of South Lismore shelter from rain in Lismore in 2017.
News

Heavy rain on the way, but will it flood?

Javier Encalada
5th Feb 2020 11:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE main feature of this week's Northern Rivers weather will be heavy rain tomorrow, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, bringing with it the chance of flash flooding.

On Thursday, BOM forecasts 25 to 60mm of rain for Lismore, Ballina and Byron Bay, with Kyogle expecting 45 to 70mm of rain, and Casino, 60 to 120mm.

BOM meteorologist Bimal KC said the strongest rainfall is expected tomorrow, with rain on the forecast for the area until Tuesday next week.

"Our hydrologists are monitoring the situation, and will be monitoring it when the rainfall eventuates in that area," he said.

"At the moment, we expect moderate falls, possibly heavy, depending on the movement and the location of the low pressure trough, and then there could be flash flooding, but at this moment, we cannot pinpoint when and how much will it be."

The meteorologist said the low pressure trough will be developing from tomorrow, affecting the Northern Rivers before moving south towards central and south NSW over the weekend.

"As the coastal low pressure trough in the northeastern part of the state is currently developing and deepening, we expect showers, rain activity and storms on the Northern Rivers and Mid-North Coast areas starting Thursday," he said.

"Where the falls will be heavier will depend on the movement of the low pressure trough.

"Maximum temperatures for the Northern Rivers are expected in the low 20s on Thursday, with moderate fresh north easterly winds."

"For Friday, more possible localised heavy falls and thunderstorms are possible.

"On Saturday and Sunday, the low pressure trough deepens and moves south."

The BOM meteorologist recommended people keep an eye on the warnings and forecast produced regularly by the bureau.

"Keep an eye on our updates and stay informed," he said.

ballina bom bureau of meteorology byron bay casino kyogle lismore northern rivers weather weather
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’Cultural burning’: What is it, why is it good for the land?

        premium_icon ’Cultural burning’: What is it, why is it good for the land?

        News AN evening of short films, learning and discussion about cultural burning of the land will be held tomorrow.

        Traffic delays following Pacific Highway crash

        premium_icon Traffic delays following Pacific Highway crash

        News EMERGENCY services have treated a man for minor injuries following an incident at...

        'Moderate or even major flood' event could hit, BoM warns

        premium_icon 'Moderate or even major flood' event could hit, BoM warns

        Weather Bureau of Meteorology says it is closely monitoring the situation

        Comedy beckons for Ballina actor

        premium_icon Comedy beckons for Ballina actor

        News DUSTIN Clare reunites with Rodger Corser in hit series Doctor Doctor