Heavy rain on the way, but will it flood?

Anna and Ramona, 2, Kentridge, of South Lismore shelter from rain in Lismore in 2017.

THE main feature of this week's Northern Rivers weather will be heavy rain tomorrow, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, bringing with it the chance of flash flooding.

On Thursday, BOM forecasts 25 to 60mm of rain for Lismore, Ballina and Byron Bay, with Kyogle expecting 45 to 70mm of rain, and Casino, 60 to 120mm.

BOM meteorologist Bimal KC said the strongest rainfall is expected tomorrow, with rain on the forecast for the area until Tuesday next week.

"Our hydrologists are monitoring the situation, and will be monitoring it when the rainfall eventuates in that area," he said.

"At the moment, we expect moderate falls, possibly heavy, depending on the movement and the location of the low pressure trough, and then there could be flash flooding, but at this moment, we cannot pinpoint when and how much will it be."

The meteorologist said the low pressure trough will be developing from tomorrow, affecting the Northern Rivers before moving south towards central and south NSW over the weekend.

"As the coastal low pressure trough in the northeastern part of the state is currently developing and deepening, we expect showers, rain activity and storms on the Northern Rivers and Mid-North Coast areas starting Thursday," he said.

"Where the falls will be heavier will depend on the movement of the low pressure trough.

"Maximum temperatures for the Northern Rivers are expected in the low 20s on Thursday, with moderate fresh north easterly winds."

"For Friday, more possible localised heavy falls and thunderstorms are possible.

"On Saturday and Sunday, the low pressure trough deepens and moves south."

The BOM meteorologist recommended people keep an eye on the warnings and forecast produced regularly by the bureau.

"Keep an eye on our updates and stay informed," he said.