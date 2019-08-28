Heavy rain and storms to hit Australia

MUCH of the country is set to be smashed by heavy rain, with thunderstorms forecast for some areas.

A cold front is expected to pass over Australia's south east today, while the western part of the country braces for four cold fronts over the next five days.

The front in the southeast is passing over Tasmania, Adelaide and Melbourne today, bringing heavy showers and sending temperatures plummeting.

Tasmanians woke up to quite mild weather this morning, but things quickly took a turn as the temperature dropped from 11C to 8C in just 90 minutes.

There is also the possibility of hail in the afternoon and evening.

The rain is expected to ease in Hobart as the day goes on, with Thursday bringing a top of 14C for the area.

Strong wind warnings are in place for parts of Victoria, including the West Coast, Central Coast, Central Gippsland Coast and East Gippsland Coast.

The heavy rain, which is expected to hit from about midday, has also resulted in a minor flood warning for the Latrobe River.

Melbourne can expect a top of 14C today, with the rain easing by Thursday which will have a top of 13C.

The wet weather is also affecting South Australia, with the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issuing a warning about dangerous driving conditions in Adelaide Hills.

"Fog and low cloud will redevelop over the Adelaide Hills from early afternoon, clearing again later this afternoon," BOM SA said.

"This may make driving conditions dangerous this afternoon."

Adelaide will experience a top of 14C today and the wet weather will give way to a mostly sunny day on Thursday, with a top of 15C.

A trough forming over the Tasman Sea will also bring wet weather to New South Wales and Queensland in coming days.

The wet weather is expected to pass over eastern parts of the country over the next few days. Picture: Sky News Weather

"That trough will move towards the NSW coast on Thursday and Friday, which is when we will see the heaviest rain. Gusty winds are also expected along the NSW coast," Meteorologist for the Bureau of Meteorology, Jordan Notara, told news.com.au.

"Some areas that haven't seen rainfall in a couple of months will finally get some wet weather."

The heaviest rain for NSW is expected to stretch from Nowra to Port Macquarie, with up to 50mm expected along the coast over the coming week.

Temperatures are expected to drop over the coming days for Sydney, with the maximum temperatures hanging around 15C and 16C for Thursday and Friday.

The trough is tipped to bring a few thunderstorms to parts of southern Queensland today and tomorrow.

Storms and heavy rain are forecast for Brisbane until Thursday, with a top of 26C today and 24C tomorrow.

Four cold fronts are expected to hit the west coast over the next five days. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology SA/Twitter

Perth is expected to experience its warmest August day on record today, but the hot weather will be short lived as four cold fronts prepare to smash the west coast.

The city is expected to reach a maximum of 28C today, which would beat the previous August record of 27.8C in 1940.

The first of the four cold fronts will come through on Thursday night, bring rain, gusty winds and possible thunderstorms.

The temperature is forecast to reach a top of 22C in Perth on Thursday, before dropping down to 19C on Friday.

The second cold front is predicted to hit on Saturday morning, with the next one coming through on Sunday.

The final front is expected to pass through on Tuesday, with a total of more than 50mm of rain expected to hit the area in the coming days.