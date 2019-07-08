Menu
Heavy delays on Sydney’s M1 motorway

8th Jul 2019

A truck and car crash in Wahroonga has caused traffic delays on the M1 Pacific Motorway this morning.

Two of three southbound lanes were closed while crews worked to clear the crash and clean up a large glass spill near Edgeworth David Avenue.

All southbound lanes have now reopened but southbound traffic on the motorway is very heavy and queued for about 6km.

The Transport Management Centre has advised motorists to allow plenty of extra travel time and to expect delays.

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com.

