Barrel murder suspect Sikorsky's welfare paramount: police

WHAT WE KNOW

Body in a barrel murder suspect Zlatko Sikorsky is inside an apartment in Juan St, Alexandra Headland

Heavily armed police have him cornered and are negotiating with the 34-year-old

An emergency exclusion zone has been active since 3.30pm. Residents are not allowed into their homes while those inside the zone cannot leave

Neighbours reported a domestic argument before police swarmed on the area

A mobile police command centre is active. More than 40 officers on scene

Sikorsky is believed to be armed and dangerous

Juan Street Siege Update: Police Superintendent Darryl Johnson speaks about latest developments.

UPDATE 7.30AM: Police say they are determined to ensure barrel murder suspect Zlatko Sikorsky comes out of the Alexandra Headland unit he is holed-up in safely.

Sunshine Coast District Officer, Superintendent Darryl Johnson briefed media on the edge of the exclusion zone moments ago. The siege has now entered its 16th hour.

"The situation is still ongoing," he said.

"Police are still negotiating and will continue until it can be peacefully negotiated.

"The welfare of the person is paramount and we are trying everything we can to ensure he comes out safely."

Supt Johnson said the situation posed no danger to the public, but urged residents within the exclusion zone to stay in their homes.

"There has been some units vacated, we have sourced separate accommodations for those people. Most are still inside.

"We've seen these situations go for lengthy periods."

"We are probably into 15 hours now that we've been negotiating.

"It's taking its toll on our police who are on the ground as well.

"We are doing all we can to resolve it as quickly as we can.

Supt Johnson said the large scale operation had involved 30-40 police officers at different stages during the night.

Police at the mobile command centre in Alexandra Headland this morning.

7.10AM: On-edge residents unable to return to their homes are gathering at the edge of an emergency exclusion zone established more than 13 hours ago.

They were forced from their homes by the stand-off between barrel murder suspect Zlatko Sikorsky and police, which started about 3.30pm yesterday.

A woman who late yesterday was turned away from the street in which she lives told the Daily she was frustrated and tired.

"We didn't get much sleep last night," she said.

Police are expected to provide an update on the siege situation within the next hour.

Zlatko Sikorsky is wanted by Queensland Police.

SATURDAY 6.30AM: A siege in Alexandra Headland has now been active for more than 13 hours with barrel murder suspect Zlatko Sikorsky refusing to surrender to police.

Sikorsky has been holed-up in an apartment since 3.30pm yesterday when heavily armed police swarmed on the area and declared an emergency situation.

Senior police say negotiators have been making steady progress but Sikorsky remains inside.

Police at the scene at Juan Street at Alexandra Headland where Zlatko Sikorsky is holed up in an apartment negotiating with police. Picture: Lachie Millard

Some residents have had to seek alternative accommodation overnight while others are trapped in their homes.

A mobile police command centre has been established to control the siege situation. More than 40 police officers have been set up within the exclusion zone.

Overnight police told The Daily that they were confident of a peaceful end to the situation.

Sikorsky is wanted for questioning over the death of a 16-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in a barrel and left in the tray of a ute, located in Brisbane.

The fugitive yelled demands to negotiators from the Alexandra Headland unit, asking to speak to a woman and his father as heavily armed Special Emergency Response Team officers cornered him.

Siege Update: Juan Street resident Jackie Burnham details her siege experience from inside her unit.

"I just don't want to get shot," he yelled, telling police to back off.

The public is urged to avoid the area with a number of streets within the emergency declaration zone still in lockdown.

The area contained within the emergency declaration.

FRIDAY 11PM: Police boss Darryl Johnson says police are working to bring a peaceful end to a siege which has taken over suburban streets of Alexandra Headland.

Superintendent Johnson said none of the residents in the surrounding area were in any danger.

"I won't go into details about the negotiation process but it's obviously lengthy and we will take our time and make certain that no one is hurt during the whole episode," Supt Johnson said.

"We have a number of investigators as well as some our specialist police from Brisbane here to help resolve the incident."

Alexandra Headland siege: Sunshine Coast police district officer Superintendent Darryl Johnson details negotiations with a man at an Alexandra Headland unit.

He urged any residents displaced by the siege to approach police at the cordons set up around the stand-off.

"They will get them into their residences where we can.

"If not, we will arrange some temporary accommodation for them but we are pretty confident we can get most people back into their residences tonight."

Police believe a network of criminal associates may have helped hide the 34-year-old, who is wanted for questioning over the death of teenager Larissa Beilby.

Sikorsky had been on the run from police for more than two days.

10.30PM: A female neighbour of the unit in which murder suspect Zlatko Sikorsky is holed-up has spoken exclusively to Sunshine Coast Daily photographer John McCutcheon.

Jackie Burnham told Mr McCutcheon that she was alone in her "dark" bedroom inside her unit with the doors locked.

She said she was not allowed to leave and was afraid.

"They sound pretty close," she said.

"I don't know what's really going on.

"I'm not allowed to get out."

Stu Cumming

Miss Burnham told Mr McCutcheon she could hear some of the negotiations unfolding between police and Sikorsky.

I've just heard, just a lot of… slightly talking

I could hear 'Is anyone there?', I could hear that really loudly.

Alexandra Headland siege: Sunshine Coast Daily reporter Sarah Dionysius live from the scene of a stand-off between police and body in a barrel murder suspect Zlatko Sikorsky.

"I first heard something early this afternoon, it sounded like a domestic," she said.

Ms Burnham said the argument was followed by six hours of talking, before negotiations with police started.

"I'm stuck here. I didn't even know it was locked down until Matt called me and said he couldn't get into the street and I couldn't get out."

9.40PM: Dramatic photographs obtained by the Sunshine Coast Daily show the moment police armed with military-style firearms swarmed a unit where Queensland's most wanted man remains holed-up.

The photos were taken by a neighbour of the unit complex to which murder suspect Zlatko Sikorsky was tracked by police earlier this afternoon.

Police negotiations with Sikorsky have been ongoing for the past six hours.

The moment a tense siege in Alexandra Headland started.

8.20PM: Residents in the streets surrounding the unit where Zlatko Sikorsky has been holed-up for more than five hours have been told to find alternative accommodation for the night.

Police have set up a mobile command centre to handle the siege and an exclusion zone remains in place.

Matt Schuler, who lives in a unit nearby, said police had told them things could go on all night.

"I've come home from fishing and the whole streets been blocked off and I can't get in my home for a shower or anything," he said.

"It's full on, I don't know why he's picked our street out of all of Queensland.

"I could have been locked in the house now at it would have been a hundred times worse, at least I can go somewhere else now."

Police at the scene of the Alexandra Headland siege. DARREN ENGLAND/AAP

7PM: Police fear wanted man Zlatko Sikorsky is armed with a firearm inside an apartment at Alexandra Headland.

The siege has now entered its fourth hour. Sikorsky is a suspect in the murder of teenager Larissa Beilby, whose body was found dumped in a barrel in the tray of a ute located at Stapylton, Brisbane.

The stand-off between police and Sikorsky started about 3.45pm this afternoon when heavily armed police officers swarmed a Sunshine Coast unit complex in Juan St, Alexandra Headland.

An emergency situation was declared about 4.45pm and streets in the area closed off. Residents are being urged to stay inside their home for their own safety.

Police have told media that they are almost certain Sikorsky has a firearm in his possession.

Police say he is contained but making demands, the nature of which they would not disclose.

5.45PM: Sunshine Coast District Officer, Superintendent Darryl Johnson says police have body in a barrel murder suspect Zlatko Sikorsky "contained" in a unit complex at Alexandra Headland.

He briefed media outside the emergency zone about 5.45pm.

He said police were comfortable they had the situation under control but urged local residents to remain inside their homes.

Police at the intersection of William and Mary Sts, Alexandra Headland.

Supt Johnson said there were "no threats involved", but would not go into details on demands.

"We're negotiating and we're hoping we'll come out with a successful resolution," he said.

"We're hoping to resolve the situation peacefully.

"We're happy that we've got the person."

A witness said he heard arguments between a man and a woman with children earlier in the day, about 2.15pm.

He said he has not heard the woman or children since. The witness said he believed the woman and child left the unit about 3pm.

Emergency services at the seige on Juan St, Alexandra Headland. Picture: Lachie Millard

Police have said there is no one in the building with the offender.

"I heard arguments break out around 2.15, and a child or children screaming probably due to the raised voices and swearing, and a woman's voice," the witness said.

"I was tempted to call the police then, but I hesitated, cause (sic) it could of simply been a simple argument. Then around 3.15 I noted the police were in the alleyway.

Speaking about the argument he heard, the witness said: "I couldn't really understand what they were arguing about but I remember him saying 'that's enough'. I've only heard his voice since.

"I didn't hear anything like gunfire. I don't know who the female voice belonged to. It sounded like a little girl, maybe two children. But if they're still there they haven't made any noise.

"No one walked out to the balcony. I didn't see anyone."

An eye witness earlier told The Courier-Mail that he could hear a man inside a neighbouring unit making demands.

"He hasn't walked outside to the balcony, I can clearly hear him, he wants to speak to his girlfriend and father," the witness said.

"I believe he's on the phone to a negotiator."

Police have locked down a street on the Sunshine Coast after they cornered the suspect in the body in a barrel murder.

5.15PM: Heavily armed police have cornered Zlatko Sikorsky, the suspect in Brisbane's body in a barrel murder, in a unit complex on the Sunshine Coast.

Police are negotiating with Sikorsky and have blocked streets and declared an emergency situation under the Public Safety Preservation Act.

Streets have been around the Alexandra Headland address.

Sunshine Coast Daily reporters Sarah Dionysius and Danielle Ford are at the edge of the exclusion zone.

They say residents are still being evacuated. Two police cars are blocking motorists from entering Juan St.

The reporters say there is an eerie quiet over the usually busting section of Alexandra Headland.

Miss Ford said there were a lot of confused residents unsure of what was unfolding.

"Police aren't telling anyone what is happening when they enquire," she said.

BREAKING: Heavily armed police have gone to an address in Alexandra Headland on the Sunshine Coast following a reported sighting of the man wanted over the murder of a teenager in Brisbane.

Police are negotiating with a man at an Alexandra Headlands unit complex and have declared an emergency situation under the Public Safety Preservation Act.

Detectives were wanting the speak to Zlatko Sikorsky, who was believed to have been travelling in a Holden Commodore.

The declaration was made around 3.25pm for Juan Street and is bounded by Alex Parade to the north, Mary Street to the west, Mayfield Street to the east and William Street to the south.

Residents located inside the declared area are asked to remain indoors and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

Detectives investigating the homicide of Larissa Beilby (above) in Logan have released the identity of a 34-year-old man they want to interview.

The man is believed to be alone inside the unit.

More to come.