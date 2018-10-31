HEATWAVE: Temperatures to soar over coming days

Temperatures are expected to soar in the coming days with Tuesday to be the worst for southeast Queensland.

Temperatures are expected to soar in the coming days with Tuesday to be the worst for southeast Queensland.

PREPARE the sunscreen and blow up pools - it's about to get hot.

A heatwave is heading for Queensland and northern NSW with the southeast to suffer through consecutive days above 35 degrees.

Winds will bring dry, hot air from inland Australia over the next week with some southeast towns expected to hit 37 degrees.

For most of Queensland, the forecast temperatures are five to eight degrees above the average for this time of year.

Residents living on the coast, north of Rockhampton, will be spared the worst of the weather with temperatures staying within one to two degrees of normal range.

In the southeast, Gatton residents will sweat through a 37 degree day on Tuesday with Ipswich facing similar conditions.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Mark Trenorden said the coming "low intensity" heatwave would be felt most by people living off the coast.

Summer ☀️ is just around the corner and we are already starting to feel heat 🌡 #heatwave conditions are forecast to continue in #Queensland and other parts of the country this week: https://t.co/sUa9eOW3wz pic.twitter.com/d4EDQx6shV — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) October 30, 2018

"Once you get away from the coast and there is no sea breeze, temperatures in those places will be well above average," Mr Trenorden said.

"We have winds swinging in from the north west ahead of a surface trough entering western Queensland, coming from inland Australia.

"That will bring hot, warm air in."

He said temperatures would increase on Sunday to six or seven degrees above the average for most southeast districts with those conditions continuing into Tuesday.

Today, most districts in Queensland are expected to reach about 29 degrees.

In northern New South Wales, Sunday will offer some reprieve from the heat with most places expected to drop about six degrees from Saturday's maximums.

Temperatures are expected to soar in the coming days with Tuesday to be the worst for southeast Queensland.

QLD

Mackay

Saturday: Max 30

Sunday: Max 31

Rockhampton

Saturday: Max 33

Sunday: Max 36

Gladstone

Saturday: Max 30

Sunday: Max 31

Bundaberg

Saturday: Max 30

Sunday: Max 32

Maryborough

Saturday: Max 32

Sunday: Max 33

Maroochydore

Saturday: Max 30

Sunday: Max 31

Gympie

Saturday: Max 34

Sunday: Max 35

Monday: Max 34

Tuesday: Max 35

Kingaroy

Saturday: Max 33

Sunday: Max 34

Monday: Max 34

Tuesday: Max 35

Brisbane

Saturday: Max 32

Sunday: Max 31

Monday: Max 32

Tuesday: Max 34

Gatton

Saturday: Max 35

Sunday: Max 34

Monday: Max 36

Tuesday: Max 37

Ipswich

Saturday: Max 35

Sunday: Max 34

Monday: Max 35

Tuesday: Max 36

Warwick

Saturday: Max 32

Sunday: Max 32

Monday: Max 33

Tuesday: Max 34

NSW

Lismore

Saturday: Max 33

Sunday: Max 29

Monday: Max 32

Tuesday: Max 33

Coffs Harbour

Saturday: Max 33

Sunday: Max 25

Ballina

Saturday: Max 30

Sunday: Max 27

Monday: Max 30

Tuesday: Max 30