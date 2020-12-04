Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Brisbane Heat cricket star in hospital after being diagnosed with a suspected case of COVID-19.
A Brisbane Heat cricket star in hospital after being diagnosed with a suspected case of COVID-19.
News

Heat star in hospital with suspected COVID case

by Greg Stolz, Jeremy Pierce
4th Dec 2020 6:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Cricket star Mujeeb Ur Rahman is being taken to hospital from a Gold Coast hotel after being diagnosed with a suspected case of COVID-19.

The world No.2 ranked Afghani spinner had flown into Australia to play for Brisbane Heat in this year's KFC Big Bash.

He is believed to be one of three new COVID cases discovered in quarantine at the Voca Hotel in Surfers Paradise, according to police sources.

 

Mujeeb Ur Rahman of the Heat in action during the Big Bash League. (AAP Image/Darren England)
Mujeeb Ur Rahman of the Heat in action during the Big Bash League. (AAP Image/Darren England)

 

They are all being transported to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Mujeeb had been playing for the King's XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League.

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Heat star in Qld hospital with suspected COVID case

brisbane heat coronavirus mujeeb ur rahman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New dam would destroy something 'very precious'

        New dam would destroy something 'very precious'

        Letters to the Editor Plans for the new Dunoon Dam have been described as "extremely reckless".

        Community legends recognised after tough year for community

        Premium Content Community legends recognised after tough year for community

        News HELEN Hamilton “really embodies what it means to be a volunteer”.

        Botox treatment improves lives of kids with cerebral palsy

        Premium Content Botox treatment improves lives of kids with cerebral palsy

        News RESPECTED Lismore doctor backs use of a Botox injection to help relieve cerebral...

        FULL LIST: $62K in grants for volunteer organisations

        Premium Content FULL LIST: $62K in grants for volunteer organisations

        News THE successful applicants to the supplementary Volunteer Grants 2020 have been...