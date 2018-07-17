Touching detail you missed in royal photo

WITH so many high-profile royals crammed into Prince Louis' official christening portraits, it would have been easy to miss a tiny - but heartwarming - sibling moment.

In one of the stunning family photos - taken by Matt Holyoak following the ceremony at St James's Palace last Monday - Prince William, Kate Middleton holding Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were all perched on a lounge at Clarence House, with Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince Harry and Meghan standing behind them.

Can you see the cute moment unfolding here? Picture: Matt Holyoak/Camera Press/Duke and Duchess of Cambridge via AP



But the formal moment was broken by Charlotte, 3, who is clearly very affectionate with her baby brother.

In the photo, she's seen looking away from the camera and instead gazing at Louis, while clasping his tiny hand in hers in a sweet sisterly gesture.

Louis and his protective big sister. Picture: Matt Holyoak/Camera Press/Duke and Duchess of Cambridge via AP

The set of portraits was made public early on Monday, but it was a candid photo released hours later capturing a private moment between Kate Middleton and the newly christened Prince Louis that has proven to be a favourite.

The picture, which was meant to be part of a private collection for Kate and Prince William - shows a giggling 11-week-old Louis in his mother's arms as they both smile at someone standing out of shot.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released the additional photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, to accompany the official pictures of the christening.

"Their Royal Highnesses hope that everyone enjoys this lovely photograph of Prince Louis as much as they do," a spokesperson for the couple said.

In one of the official pictures, a smiling William and Kate stand against a plain backdrop with their three adorable children.

Just precious.

There's also a portrait of the entire extended family, including the Middletons, gathered around Prince Louis, and a stunning individual photo of Kate - dressed in a long-sleeved cream Alexander McQueen dress and headpiece by Jane Taylor - holding her newborn son.