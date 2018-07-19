Menu
Trapeze stunt goes horribly wrong.
Offbeat

TV trapeze stunt goes horribly wrong

by Tyler McCarthy
19th Jul 2018 8:40 AM

AMERICA'S Got Talent rewards big risks, but that means stakes for failure are usually high.

One married trapeze couple learned that the hard way when their performance went horribly awry on the live stage.

Mary and Tyce, who call themselves Duo Transcend, performed some death-defying acrobatics while suspended on a bar several feet above the stage.

The height was enough to put the audience on the edge of their seats, which made it all the more surprising when fire was introduced. The area below them on stage lit up, as well as the ends of their suspension bar.

The act drew gasps from the audience and judges.
But during their final trick, things took a turn for the worse. Tyce put on a blindfold and hung upside-down.

Mary was meant to fall backwards and have her husband catch her ankles.

Unfortunately, she slipped through his grip and came crashing to the stage below with a heavy thud.

Making matters worse, the duo's two-year-old son, Jaxx, was in the audience watching.

Fearing the worst, his grandmother quickly covered his eyes.

Fortunately for Jaxx, Mary fell on a heavy safety mat, not the hard stage.

A dangerous trapeze stunt went wrong on America’s Got Talent.
While she will likely be pretty sore, she stood up after a few terrifying seconds to show the crowd that she had not suffered any serious injuries.

After Tyce came down, he gave his wife a big kiss before they asked judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and guest Ken Jeong if they could attempt the blindfolded finish one more time.

Despite their determination, Jeong talked them out of it.

"This is not America's Got Perfection, it's America's Got Talent," he said. "Nobody can do this."

Cowell echoed his sentiments noting that the AGT stage sees many singers that aren't pitch-perfect, but that doesn't mean they're not talented.

"You almost got hurt very badly and your first thought was 'Let me do that again!' - only on America's Got Talent does that happen," Mandel told Mary when he noticed her starting to cry.

Despite the potentially life-threatening flub, the couple's performance prior to the big moment was enough for them to advance to the next round of the competition.

This story originally appeared in Fox News and is republished here with permission.

    Local Partners