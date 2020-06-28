HEARTFELT: Northern Rivers mayors wish newsroom all the best

Danielle Mulholland, Kyogle Mayor

THE Northern Star has been the main newspaper for our communities for many years.

It has showcased our local events, from our shows and the Tabulam Races, to the Fairymount Festival, Blueberry Festivals and bike weekends.

The Northern Star has been a chronicler of many events over the years and an important source of information for the residents and ratepayers of the area.

Journalists have attended council meetings to ensure local government decision-making stays transparent.

They have been here through our bushfires, floods; all of our highs and lows and have done a wonderful job of promoting our region as well.

They have helped Council provide information to the broader community and been an integral part of our lives.

I wish the staff all the best in this digital future we're fast moving towards and know the Star's staff will do their best to ensure those who can access the online edition, will continue to be informed about local events through responsible reporting.



David Wright, Ballina Shire Mayor

LIKE many members of our community, Ballina Shire Council was disappointed to hear the ink has run out for The Northern Star and the Ballina Shire Advocate.

For many years, the council has worked with The Northern Star and Ballina Shire Advocate to inform and engage with locals, business and visitors.

From local council elections to new facility openings, the journalists have always been there gathering and publishing the facts for their readers.

With each edition, they've provided an invaluable platform to promote and support local stories, events, businesses and community groups.

The change from print to online marks the end of an era, but it also brings new opportunities.

We will miss reading and contributing to the printed paper, but are thankful for its dedication to our community and support of the council over many years.

Thank you to all the Northern Star and Ballina Shire Advocate staff and their readers.

We look forward to catching up with you in the digital space.

Byron Shire Mayor Simon Richardson

I AM devastated by the loss of our local Byron Shire News and Northern Star newspapers and what it means for the future of journalism and democracy.

The Northern Star has been reporting on the Byron Shire for decades - and has done a magnificent job of telling the stories and reporting the issues that matter most to our colourful community.

Thank you to all the editors, journalists and staff who have been such a vital part of recording our collective history - and doing such a good job of it.

I encourage everyone to continue supporting our journalists and our local papers online - it might not be the same, but it's important we keep up our letter writing, our advocacy of important issues and all of our story-telling to keep our democracy alive and well.

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith

It was a sad day when it was announced that the Northern Star would cease publication and move to online only.

The paper has been part of our community for a staggering 144 years, a very long time for any newspaper to survive.

During that time, it has told the stories of our community - of our growth from a small settlement on the banks of the Wilson River into a regional city, of our celebrations and disappointments, of our floods, fires and droughts, and of our births, deaths and marriages.

It has never been short of an opinion and campaigned for the betterment of our community, most recently for funding to upgrade Lismore Base Hospital and the duplication of the Pacific Highway. Its campaigns were not always successful, but it was our community's paper that tried to do its best.

Yet while the end of the paper edition is a sad occasion, as Mark Twain once said: "Reports of my death are greatly exaggerated."

We may no longer be able sit at our favourite café reading the paper, but we can still read the Star on our ipads and smart phones.

The world has changed over the last 144 years and The Northern Star has changed with it.

I would like to wish The Northern Star Online, and its journalists who continue to tell our stories, all my heartfelt best for the future. Our community is counting on you.



Richmond Valley Council Mayor Robert Mustow

I truly believe when a small business goes, part of the community goes as well. The same can be said for community newspapers.

The closure of the Richmond River Express Examiner and the printed issues of The Northern Star will have a negative impact on not only jobs in the area but also to our community, which has depended on its majority source of information via theses newspapers.

Their demise leaves a news vacuum for many of our older residents, who have historically relied on newspapers to keep them informed about local issues, as well as the most pressing national issues.

Older people like the actual print in newspapers better than fonts on a screen. Easier to read, especially if, like me, you need to adjust the distance to your failing eyes.

If print newspapers and online editions happened to cost the same to make, I have no doubt which would enjoy the brighter future.