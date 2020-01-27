Menu
FILE: Kobe Bryant Reportedly Killed in California Helicopter Crash Los Angeles Lakers v Charlotte Hornets
Basketball

‘Heartbroken’: World reacts to Kobe’s death

27th Jan 2020 8:45 AM

The world has reacted with an outpouring of grief following shocking news of NBA legend Kobe Bryant's death.
NBA players, celebrities, President Donald Trump and the wider public took to social media to mourn the loss of the 41-year-old superstar, with many saying they were in "shock" and wished the news was false.

Bryant and his teenage daughter Gianna died when a helicopter they were travelling in crashed into hills in Calabasas, Los Angeles.

Basketball stars like Donovan Mitchell, Dwyane Wade, Joel Embiid and NFL icon Tom Brady were among many to express their shock at the unfathomable news.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas after a fire broke out on his private helicopter, TMZ first reported.

Emergency personnel responded, but all five people on-board were killed. TMZ later reported Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria, also died in the crash.

Bryant's wife Vanessa was not among those on board.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Authorities have not confirmed the identities of those killed.

Bryant starred for two decades with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five championships and being named an All-Star 18 times before retiring in 2016.

