Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Daisy Thorne, Chloe Nichol. Archie Bailey and Rhys Nichol at the weekend bushfire fundraiser.
Daisy Thorne, Chloe Nichol. Archie Bailey and Rhys Nichol at the weekend bushfire fundraiser.
News

Heartbreaking photo spurs 11-year-old into action

Jim Fagan
13th Jan 2020 9:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE photo of a "sad and hurt little baby joey stuck on a wire fence in the midst of a bushfire" has prompted 11-year-old Chloe Nichol to ask her schoolmates and Woolworths to help raise money for bushfire victims.

Her initial aim is $1000 and she lit up her campaign on Sunday outside the supermarket at Tewantin selling doughnuts to shoppers.

Already, with proceeds from her stall as well as from family and their friends, she has raised $700 and is determined to keep going until she has passed her target.

Chloe, who lives in Tewantin, told Noosa News how her mum, Georgie, had shown her bushfire photos on her phone.

"I became very emotional so I asked my dad who is a chef to make doughnuts that I could sell to raise money," Chloe said.

"I just felt I wanted to help animals and help people to regain their strength and help them to get back on track and stuff, so I wrote to Woolworths to get permission for a stall.

"They gave me $40 to buy toppings like Popping Candy, nuts, Nutella chocolate and freeze-dried raspberries."

Her dad Nathan's company, Food Profilers, is at Cooroy and he had a busy Sunday morning dropping off batches of doughnuts to Tewantin.

When she isn't raising money, Chloe is a keen netballer and surf club Nipper.

She wants to be a patisserie chef when she grows up and, judging by the way she was delicately applying the toppings for eager customers at her stall, her future is assured.

Donations to Chloe's Red Cross bushfire appeal may be made by phoning her mum, Georgia, on 0404 817 162.

Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fake firey lied to get ‘emergency’ help

        premium_icon Fake firey lied to get ‘emergency’ help

        Crime The 36-year-old Northern Rivers man will be sentenced on a host of dishonesty offences.

        REVIEW: A cabinet of steampunk wonders took me back in time

        REVIEW: A cabinet of steampunk wonders took me back in time

        News Cirque du Soleil’s new show, Kurios, is a wonderful extravaganza.

        Is it OK for blokes to wear shorts to the races?

        premium_icon Is it OK for blokes to wear shorts to the races?

        News IT will be hot for the running of the Ballina Cup, and one menswear retailer says...

        'Apocalyptic': Post-fire findings prompt plea for moratorium

        premium_icon 'Apocalyptic': Post-fire findings prompt plea for moratorium

        News About 30% of region's koala habitat 'destroyed' in 2019 bushfires.