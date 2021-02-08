Heartbreaking farewell for Kate, Matt and Miles

Devastated family and friends have farewelled Matt Field, Kate Leadbetter and their son Miles in a private funeral service today.

A cloth with "Matt, Kate and Miles - Together Forever" was draped over the coffins during the service at Iona College, where Mr Field previously attended.

The family has released a new photo of Kate and Matt.

The Alexandra Hills couple were hit by an allegedly stolen SUV driven by a boy, 17, who has been charged with two counts of murder.

Ms Leadbetter was pregnant and her heartbroken family later revealed the couple had built a nursery and planned to name their son Miles.

After the service today family were seen waving goodbye - holding the couple's pet dogs Frankie and Django - as two hearses were driven through a guard of honour made up of Iona College students.

Kate and Matt's dogs Frankie and Django pictured at the funeral service of the couple killed in a crash at Alexandra Hills on Australia Day.

"Today, alongside our friends and family, we farewelled Matt, Kate and baby Miles, during a private ceremony," the family said in a statement.

"Our families would like to thank everyone who joined us to say goodbye and extend our sincerest thanks to the wider community for the support and compassion it has shown us.

The funeral procession for Kate Leadbetter and Matt Field.

"To the first responders and police who looked after Matt, Kate and Miles, and who have supported our families throughout this difficult time, words cannot express the depth of our gratitude for the way you have cared for each and every one of us. We are incredibly grateful for everything you have done.

The coffins of Kate Leadbetter and Matt Field.

"We also would like to thank the staff at Iona College who went to great lengths to help us in farewelling Matt, Kate and Miles today. It was their wonderful assistance which allowed us to remain COVID compliant today through the use of their school halls and live streaming capacity to ensure we met all guidelines.

"Our families need time together to grieve. Our hearts go out to everyone missing them today, and we thank you for honouring their memories with us."

After the couple's death the family released a filmed message and said their lives had been shattered.

"Kate, Matt and little Miles, we love you, we miss you. We are forever heartbroken," a family member said.

"Our lives have been shattered. We are grief-stricken that they never got to experience the birth of their baby boy, who we discovered in recent weeks was to be named Miles.

"There is a nursery created by Kate and Matt with joy and love and anticipation, that our little grandson Miles will never occupy.

"Talented and funny and such good company, at the happiest point in their lives, about to embark on the thrilling adventure of parenthood.

"We were so looking forward to sharing that adventure with them."

The family said their grief was "not unique", as they acknowledged the pain of countless other Australian families who have lost loved ones to youth crime.

"To have lost three cherished members of our families in such a senseless and sudden way is beyond our comprehension," the family member said.

"For us to sit here today without our beautiful son Matt and our darling daughter Kate is unbearable.

"Many families unfortunately know all too well how we have felt since Tuesday afternoon. Often their losses do not receive the same widespread sympathy that helps sustain us now.

"All children are precious and wonderful in the eyes of their families but Matt and Kate were truly great human beings."

Originally published as Heartbreaking farewell for Kate, Matt and Miles