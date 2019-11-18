‘Heartbreaking’: Crown devastates fans

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in a scene from the third season of The Crown. Picture: Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix via AP

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in a scene from the third season of The Crown. Picture: Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix via AP

After two long, long years, The Crown has finally returned to our screens for season 3.

Netflix released all 10 new episodes on Sunday, which introduced an all-new cast, including Olivia Colman as the Queen and Helena Bonham-Carter as Princess Margaret.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead

The long-awaited new season covers major events from the 1960s involving the British royal family, from the Apollo 11's moon landing to the decolonisation of Africa.

Colman as the Queen, recreating her visit to the site of the Aberfan disaster in 1966. Credit: WENN

But it's the tragic story that unfolds in episode 3 that has left viewers absolutely devastated.

RELATED: Everything we know about Season 3 of The Crown

RELATED: Surprising star at the heart of The Crown

In October 1966, the small mining village of Aberfan in south Wales became the site of one of Britain's worst-ever disasters when heavy rain caused a colliery waste tip from a mine to collapse, causing thick sludge to race down the hill like an avalanche.

Within seconds, it had slammed into the local school and reduced it to rubble, killing 116 students - half of the village's children.

The final death toll sat at 144.

Bingeing just got easier with the New Foxtel Experience. Foxtel and Netflix now all in one place. Get Foxtel

A body is taken from the schoolhouse in Aberfan after the disaster in October 1966.

It was a terrible moment in British history - and watching it recreated in The Crown proved heart-wrenching for plenty of viewers.

The Aberfan episode of The Crown is utterly heartbreaking. "Miners used to digging for coal are now digging for their children." A difficult but essential watch. #TheCrown — Alex Boyd (@AlexBoyd) November 17, 2019

The Crown is currently available to stream on Netflix.

The Aberfan episode of #TheCrown is just superb. Absolutely horrifying, as it should be. Amazes me how few people seem to know about that tragedy nowadays — Holly Brockwell (@holly) November 17, 2019

THIS. SCENE.

Olivia Colman is an absolute legend.

the whole aberfan episode is a masterpiece.#TheCrown pic.twitter.com/zsRlvrNeDb — saff 👑 (@saffdavies12) November 17, 2019

Gosh the #Aberfan episode of #TheCrown is heartbreaking. 144 people, including 116 children buried alive. It’s an important part of Welsh history. Coming from a Welsh mining town, I’m glad this episode will tell the tragic story of what happened that day to the world. pic.twitter.com/vYDEf6m0Mk — Nia Williams (@niawyn1972) November 17, 2019

#TheCrown Aberfan ep is masterful. Don’t recommend watching if you’re feeling fragile. Sobbing. Now the world will remember the 144 lives taken by neglect; remember the 116 children who didn’t come home. But why did it take a TV show? Why isn’t Welsh history taught? Fe gofiwn. pic.twitter.com/oUMr782plz — LC (@LisaCChilds) November 17, 2019

The Aberfan disaster was brilliantly portrayed in #TheCrown Aberfan is 10 minutes where I used to live and my grandparents remember the disaster vividly. I do like how the show highlights the corruption from the political class with the sorrow not anger from the community. pic.twitter.com/SuL0s5oxyR — TWD fanboy (@fanboy_twd) November 17, 2019

Was anyone else in tears during the Aberfan episode? #TheCrown — _rachellerachelle (@rachellerache14) November 17, 2019