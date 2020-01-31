‘Heartbreaking’: Burnt toddler reunites with lifesavers

TODDLER Serenity Parker's story is the stuff of every parent's worst nightmare.

On a family camping trip to The Glen to celebrate the birthdays of her dad David and brother Jasper, Serenity let out a bloodcurdling scream.

The tot had lost her footing and fell into the coals of the campfire.

Mr Parker's friend helped rescue the girl while Mr Parker went into shock.

"My brain just froze, I went this isn't really happening," Mr Parker said

"She held herself up on her arms while they were burning. If she had pulled her arms out from underneath herself she would have been flat on her face in the hot coals."

The family was also helped out by Warwick paramedics Jason Lockyer and Kerrin Delaney, who were first on scene.

They realised Serenity needed further assistance and she was flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

SECOND CHANCE: Serenity Parker with her QAS Ambulance bear.

But after two years, three months of which were spent in hospital, a skin graft and multiple skin needling treatments, Serenity's family said thanks to the heroes who saved their girl.

The Toowoomba family reunited with Mr Lockyer and Mr Delaney yesterday, and Mr Parker couldn't sing his praise loudly enough.

"We like to show our appreciation for what they've done. If it wasn't for them, things could have been totally different," he said.

"It's still heartbreaking. Every now and then I will look at her and it still brings a tear to my eye because it should have never had happened but it's fantastic she recovered from it so well." he said,

Mr Lockyer said it was fantastic to see Serenity smiling and jumping around, given the severity of her injuries.

"They were some of the worst I had seen in the 10 years of my career," he said.

"I'm a bit softie for the little ones so it's just a great outcome seeing how she was there and how she is today. She's going so well. "

Mr Lockyer said it was a timely reminder for parents to be vigilant around fires.

"Don't let them play around with fire," he said.

"You can't take your eyes off little ones. They travel fast quickly."