The heart-stopping moment rigid turns into oncoming traffic

ANOTHER day, another heart-stopping dash cam video.

This time, it's one that shows the moment a truck flips on its side after a collision with another truck that turns into oncoming traffic on Paramatta Road in Lidcombe in Sydney.

WARNING: THIS VIDEO COULD BE DISTRESSING TO SOME VIEWERS

The footage, uploaded by Dash Cam Owners Australia on Thursday after being taken at about 12.45pm on Wednesday, shows the vehicle that took the footage driving towards a green light.

As the truck is making its way through the intersection, a rigid coming from the opposite direction turns right, oblivious to the oncoming traffic.

The video shows the moment of the collision, with the car appearing to roll onto its side.

It was not known whether anyone was injured in the collision or if police attended.

Social media commenters were unanimous in their belief of who was at fault - the truck driving into the traffic.

"Looks like it was a pretty big truck - how could you not see that coming towards you?" one user wrote.

Facebook user Abu Muhammad KayKayz wrote: "The idiot just tried to jump in front of the dash cam driver hoping he'll stop like many truckies do but dash cam driver had no chance at stopping from that close of distance. I guess the few pallets that needed to be delivered at a certain time were more important than life!"