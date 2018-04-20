Menu
Login
Footage shows the crash on Parramatta Road in Lidcombe.
Footage shows the crash on Parramatta Road in Lidcombe.
News

The heart-stopping moment rigid turns into oncoming traffic

Kate Dodd
by
20th Apr 2018 1:26 PM | Updated: 2:16 PM

ANOTHER day, another heart-stopping dash cam video. 

This time, it's one that shows the moment a truck flips on its side after a collision with another truck that turns into oncoming traffic on Paramatta Road in Lidcombe in Sydney. 

WARNING: THIS VIDEO COULD BE DISTRESSING TO SOME VIEWERS

The footage, uploaded by Dash Cam Owners Australia on Thursday after being taken at about 12.45pm on Wednesday, shows the vehicle that took the footage driving towards a green light. 

As the truck is making its way through the intersection, a rigid coming from the opposite direction turns right, oblivious to the oncoming traffic. 

The video shows the moment of the collision, with the car appearing to roll onto its side. 

It was not known whether anyone was injured in the collision or if police attended. 

Social media commenters were unanimous in their belief of who was at fault - the truck driving into the traffic.

"Looks like it was a pretty big truck - how could you not see that coming towards you?" one user wrote. 

Facebook user Abu Muhammad KayKayz wrote: "The idiot just tried to jump in front of the dash cam driver hoping he'll stop like many truckies do but dash cam driver had no chance at stopping from that close of distance. I guess the few pallets that needed to be delivered at a certain time were more important than life!" 

dash cam dash cam owners australia sydney truck
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    How to save $200 on your electricity bill

    How to save $200 on your electricity bill

    News SLASH your power bill and reduce your impact on the environment at the same time, with this new State Government program.

    Splendour tickets sold out in minutes

    Splendour tickets sold out in minutes

    News If you missed out, don’t panic and read on

    EASY GUIDE: How to get your tickets for Splendour 2018

    EASY GUIDE: How to get your tickets for Splendour 2018

    News Line-up has been revealed, now it's time to get ready for festival

    The new rules you need to know if you use e-cigarettes

    The new rules you need to know if you use e-cigarettes

    News The Health Minister has announced new regulations

    Local Partners